2024 Lok Sabha poll: Gurgaon’s final turnout 62.03%, drop from 67.33% in 2019

The state election commission said on Wednesday said that the Gurgaon constituency recorded 62.03% turnout during the May 25 polling — a drop from the 67.33% turnout in 2019. The provisional data shared by the district administration for the Gurgaon seat on May 25 had put the turnout at 60.7%. The election commission also said that Haryana recorded a turnout of 64.80% during this year’s Lok Sabha election. Haryana Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stand guard outside a sealed strong room where electronic voting machines (EVM) are kept following the Lok Sabha election in Haryana. (Parveen Kumar/HT photo)

According to the election commission data, 1,596,240 voters exercised their rights in Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency of whom 858,499 were men, 737,734 were women, and seven were in the “other” category.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Nishant Yadav, Gurugram deputy commissioner and returning officer, Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, confirmed that these were the final voting numbers for the seat. “Yes this is the final turnout,” he said.

Anurag Agarwal, chief electoral officer, Haryana, said on Wednesday that the state’s lower turnout in this election as compared to the previous general election was due to the heat wave.

Agarwal said that the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest turnout in the state at 69.77% with 1,351,932 voters casting their votes. In Ambala Lok Sabha constituency where 1,344,503 voters participated, the turnout was 67.43%. In Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, the turnout was 67.01%, in Hisar Lok Sabha constituency it was 65.27%, in Karnal Lok Sabha constituency it was 63.74%, in Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency it was 63.44%, in Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency it was 65.68%, in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency it was 65.39%, and in Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency the voter turnout was 60.52%.