22-year-old held for rape, murder of five-year-old in Bhondsi

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in a village under Bhondsi, the police said on Sunday. A 22-year-old man from the neighbourhood was arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

According to the police, the girl was allegedly lured to a secluded spot by the accused and murdered. The police said that injury marks on the victim’s body indicate that she was sexually assaulted and booked the accused under sections of murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. However, the cause of death is not known and the body will be sent for post-mortem examination on Monday, they said.

The girl, daughter of a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead near her house on Sunday afternoon by the police, after she went missing around 10am.

“Immediate action has been initiated in the case and the accused has been rounded up. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of POCSO Act and SC/ST Act,” a statement released by Subhash Boken, the spokesperson for Gurugram police, read.

A case was registered under section 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 6 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, and sections 3(I)(w)(i) and 3(2)(V) of the SC/ST Act, the police said.