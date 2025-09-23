23-yr-old killed, cousin injured in truck crash near Wazirpur chowk

A 23-year-old man died and his 22-year-old cousin was critically injured after a speeding container truck hit their motorcycle near Wazirpur chowk in Sector 95 on Monday morning, police said. Truck driver abandoned vehicle after accident; FIR under rash driving and negligence sections registered at Sector 10 police station. (Getty Images)

The deceased was identified as Adarsh Singh, originally from Bela village in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. His cousin Nitin Singh sustained multiple injuries. The incident took place at around 10.45am when the two were travelling to Sector 95 market to purchase fruits for the family’s Navratri fast, police said.

According to investigators, Adarsh, who worked in a dairy plant in Delhi, was riding the motorcycle, while Nitin was pillion. Adarsh had come to his brother’s residence in Sector 92 on Saturday as the family had planned a trip to Mathura and Vrindavan.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Adarsh fell in front of the truck and was run over. “He died instantly at the spot while Nitish sustained multiple injuries. Commuters alerted the police control room following which they were rushed to the Sector-10A civil hospital where doctors declared Adarsh dead,” Turan said.

The truck, registered in Bhiwani, fled the scene but was later recovered about a kilometre away after the driver abandoned it. “We are trying to trace and arrest him. Notice will be served to the truck owner soon,” Turan added.

On the complaint of Adarsh’s brother Arpit Singh, an FIR was registered at Sector 10 police station against the unidentified driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The body will be handed over to the family after autopsy on Tuesday, officials said.