27-year-old man killed over crop row in Nuh

: A 27-year-old man was hacked to death with an axe in Nuh following a petty dispute over crop damage, police said on Thursday. Police said the victim had sustained multiple deep cut wounds from the axe, which proved fatal. (Representative photo)

The deceased was identified as Azru Khan, a resident of Dhala Basi Dhani in Rajasthan’s Alwar, officers added. Police said Khan had come to Mewli village in Nuh on Tuesday to visit his maternal uncle, Mohammad Javed, when he was attacked by at least five suspects armed with axes and rods. The attackers fled after Khan collapsed on the road.

Police said Khan suffered severe axe injuries to his head and other parts of the body. He was initially rushed to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College at Nalhar in Nuh due to his critical condition and was later referred to Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur, where he died during treatment on Wednesday.

Inspector Shyambir Singh, station house officer of Akera police station in Nuh, said the victim had sustained multiple deep cut wounds from the axe, which proved fatal.

“Khan’s maternal uncle has alleged that cattle belonging to a villager had damaged crops in fields located on the Haryana-Rajasthan border about a fortnight ago. He had raised an objection, following which a scuffle had taken place between both sides, but the matter was settled by villagers at that time,” Singh said.

Singh said the cattle owner later learnt about Khan’s presence in Mewli and, along with five to six associates, assaulted him with sharp weapons, leading to his death. “We have registered a murder case against the suspects on Javed’s complaint. Raids are on to nab all five suspects as soon as possible,” he said.

Police said further investigation is underway.