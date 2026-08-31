The Public Works Department (PWD) has floated four separate tenders to set up trauma care facilities at civil hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs), and community health centres (CHCs) across Gurugram and Faridabad, officials said. ₹2.8 crore trauma care upgrades planned for hospitals in Gurugram, Faridabad

Specialised infrastructure upgrades for emergency and surgical treatment services are planned at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, BK Civil Hospital in Faridabad, SDHs in Pataudi and Sohna, and CHCs in Kheri Kalan, Pali, Kurali and Tigaon.

According to officials, around ₹2.8 crore will be spent to establish the specialised facilities, which will be equipped with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air)-filtered systems, hermetically sealed doors, laminar airflow and other critical care-related systems.

“The trauma care units will be ready after six months of awarding contracts. Tenders were floated in August last week, and technical evaluation of bids would be scheduled during September,” a senior PWD official said, requesting anonymity.

The senior official said specialised ventilation would be provided for controlled air quality and sterile clinical spaces, along with a laminar airflow system. For medical gas supplies, an automated oxygen manifold with flow meters has been designed to accommodate 12 to 16 cylinders at large healthcare facilities, officials added.

The phased upgrades also include reserve oxygen banks for emergency care patients to prevent interruptions in medical gas supplies, along with an alarm system to alert medical attendants.

Tender provisions mention a modular operation theatre, though they do not list the type of surgical procedures to be performed at the facilities.

“Surgeons will be assisted with a six-service control panel to check medical gas supplies, temperature, humidity and pressure indicators at the ward, along with a hand-free telephone. OT will be equipped with X-ray viewing LED screens and surgical and anaesthesia-related equipment,” the senior official said.

The Health Department will decide the procedures to be performed at the facility and the number of doctors and beds to be made available at the wards depending on patient demand and physical space available at the healthcare facilities.