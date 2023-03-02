Gurugram: A contractor was electrocuted in an under-construction house at New Friends Colony in Sohna, police said on Thursday. 28-year-old contractor electrocuted in Sohna

The incident took place at about 12.30pm on Monday when the contractor had gone to the second floor of the house to erect a framework for a concrete slab, police said.

According to investigators, the deceased has been identified as Rajeev Kumar (28). He was about two feet away from a 66,000 volts transmission line of the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited but an arcing took place and he was electrocuted.

Police said Kumar had refused to work after visiting the site on Sunday when he found that the heavy capacity transmission line was around four feet above the house.

Investigators said the house owner and his brother-in-law assured Kumar that the transmission line was defunct. Convinced, Kumar started construction work along with his brother Krishna Kumar (23), on Monday, when the incident took place, they said.

An FIR against the owner and his brother-in-law was registered under Section 34 (common intention), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing building) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at City Sohna police station on Wednesday, said police.

An official of HVPNL said that no construction is allowed beneath or near a transmission line. “Such constructions are illegal. They can be done at least 20 feet away from the transmission lines. Such houses are demolished under the Electricity Act, 2003,” he said.

Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of City Sohna police station said necessary action against the owner will be taken after a thorough investigation.