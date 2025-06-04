Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 changing flat tyre injured as truck rams into their car on Delhi-Jaipur E-way

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jun 04, 2025 07:36 AM IST

CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being scanned to trace the vehicle’s registration number and identify the driver

Three men were critically injured after being run over by their own car, which was hit by a speeding truck while they were replacing a flat tyre on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Narsinghpur, police said on Tuesday.

The unhurt occupant of the car alerted the police control room immediately after the crash. Emergency vehicles and ambulances reached the scene and transported the victims to hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The unhurt occupant of the car alerted the police control room immediately after the crash. Emergency vehicles and ambulances reached the scene and transported the victims to hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday when four friends were returning to their homes in Manesar from Wazirabad, Sector 52. The injured were identified as Govind Singh (31), Amit Kumar (27), and Umesh Kumar (28), all residents of Manesar. They suffered multiple fractures and were rushed to a private hospital on Khandsa Road.

The fourth member, Shivam (25), Umesh’s brother, escaped unhurt, as he was relieving himself a few feet away when the collision occurred.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “Govind was driving a Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R and pulled over after noticing noise and understeer. They found the rear right tyre punctured and began replacing it when a speeding truck veered into the left lane and hit the car, which then ran over them.”

Police said the truck driver fled the scene. “CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being scanned to trace the vehicle’s registration number and identify the driver,” Kumar added.

Shivam alerted the police control room immediately after the crash. Emergency vehicles and ambulances reached the scene and transported the victims to hospital.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 37 police station on Monday based on Govind’s complaint, under sections 125(a) (causing hurt by endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / 3 changing flat tyre injured as truck rams into their car on Delhi-Jaipur E-way
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On