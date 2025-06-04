3 changing flat tyre injured as truck rams into their car on Delhi-Jaipur E-way

Three men were critically injured after being run over by their own car, which was hit by a speeding truck while they were replacing a flat tyre on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Narsinghpur, police said on Tuesday. The unhurt occupant of the car alerted the police control room immediately after the crash. Emergency vehicles and ambulances reached the scene and transported the victims to hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday when four friends were returning to their homes in Manesar from Wazirabad, Sector 52. The injured were identified as Govind Singh (31), Amit Kumar (27), and Umesh Kumar (28), all residents of Manesar. They suffered multiple fractures and were rushed to a private hospital on Khandsa Road.

The fourth member, Shivam (25), Umesh’s brother, escaped unhurt, as he was relieving himself a few feet away when the collision occurred.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “Govind was driving a Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R and pulled over after noticing noise and understeer. They found the rear right tyre punctured and began replacing it when a speeding truck veered into the left lane and hit the car, which then ran over them.”

Police said the truck driver fled the scene. “CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being scanned to trace the vehicle’s registration number and identify the driver,” Kumar added.

Shivam alerted the police control room immediately after the crash. Emergency vehicles and ambulances reached the scene and transported the victims to hospital.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 37 police station on Monday based on Govind’s complaint, under sections 125(a) (causing hurt by endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.