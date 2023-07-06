Man dies after car crashes on NH-48 service lane in Gurugram

A 31-year-old city resident died after his car flipped multiple times on a service lane of the National Highway (NH-48) near Airtel Chowk on Thursday, said Gurugram police. The car after the accident. (HT Photo)

Police said the deceased, identified as Chetan Bhalla, worked as a director of a private firm in Sector 32, and was returning to his residence in Sector 22B in Palam Vihar in his Honda City, when the accident took place at around 4.36am.

Investigators said information about the accident was received within a few minutes after which a police team was rushed to the spot.

Police said the car was found lying on the roadside pavement along the service lane with Bhalla lying on the ground in a pool of blood outside the driver’s seat. As per police, the deceased had sustained severe head injuries which must have resulted in his death on the spot. Both the airbags of the car were found deployed, they said.

A senior police officer said, “Only after a detailed investigation, it will become clear whether Bhalla’s car was hit by some other vehicle or he lost control and rammed a pillar, causing the car to flip multiple times”.

On the basis of a complaint from the deceased’s father Anil Bhalla, an FIR was registered against an unidentified driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Udyog Vihar police station, police said. The father had alleged that a vehicle had hit his son’s car that led to his death.

Inspector Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Udyog Vihar police station, said they are investigating the case. “There are no CCTV cameras around the spot where the accident took place,” he added.