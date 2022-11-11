32-year-old man bludgeoned to death at bus stop near Huda City Centre Metro Station

A 32-year-old man, Monu Kumar, was found dead at a bus queue shelter on August Kranti Marg on Friday. Kumar was found with his head smashed with a concrete block, police said, adding that all his possessions, including his phone and wallet, were missing.

“The concrete block was recovered from beside the body. From the bloodstains, it seems the suspects murdered him and fled from the spot,” said Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east).

The murder came to light when passersby spotted the body lying near Huda City Centre Metro station at 7.30am.

According to police, Kumar lived with his nephew in an underconstruction house in Block B, where he had also worked as a mason for the past year.

Kumar’s nephew had asked him to have dinner at 10pm on Thursday. “However, Kumar said he would eat later. The nephew then had his dinner and went to bed. When he woke up in the morning, he could not find Kumar in the house,” he said. According to police, Kumar had left his room at Sushant Lok B block after 10pm.

The nephew then ventured out to find Kumar and reached the main road connecting Huda City Centre Metro Station to Iffco Chowk. There, he heard that a body had been found lying in a pool of blood nearby, police said.

He reached the spot and upon identifying the body, alerted the police control room. Police cordoned off the area as it sees heavy traffic, both vehicular and pedestrian, throughout the day. No CCTV cameras were present near the spot, said investigators.

“None of the suspects involved in the killing has been identified yet. Family members have not said they suspect anyone,” said Vij.

A dog squad has been roped to help with the investigation, police said. Forensic experts have collected fingerprints from the steel handrails and the surface of a large display board affixed at the bus shelter, police said.

On the nephew’s complaint, an FIR against unidentified suspects was registered under sections 34 (common intention) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code at DLF Sector 29 police station, said police.