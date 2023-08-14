Gurugram: Four unidentified suspects were booked on Sunday for allegedly slashing the private parts of a 32-year-old man in a snatching bid in Sector 37, Gurugram police said. Gurugram man’s private parts slashed in snatching bid

The victim, who works at an automobile firm, was intercepted by four masked men while he was on his way to the office on Thursday night, police said.

Police said they received a call from the victim’s brother on Sunday and he informed them about the incident. Police have recorded the statement of the victim and have launched an investigation.

The victim hails from Bihar and has been residing in Mohammadpur Jharsa village in Sector 36 for the last 18 years, police said.

Police said he was working the night shift on Thursday and was running late. “When I was near a gaushala (cow shelter) in Sector 36, four masked men blocked my way and asked me to hand over cash and valuables. I hardly had ₹40 with me, and they tried to snatch it. When I resisted, one of the suspects started to assault me and slashed my genitals with a knife,” the victim said, requesting anonymity.

“The suspects fled from the spot after injuring me. I called my brother and he took me to a hospital. I am still in a trauma, I have no enmity with anyone and never ever even had a tiff in the last 18 years here in Gurugram,” the victim said.

Police said they have registered a case under Section 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 37 police station on Sunday.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspects. “We will have more clarity once the suspects are arrested,” he said.

ACP Dahiya said that they have formed teams to ensure the suspects are arrested at the earliest.

The victim is recovering in a private hospital and his condition is stable, police added.

