4 severely injured after speeding truck rams into auto rickshaw in Manesar

Gurugram: A driver of an auto rickshaw and three passengers were severely injured when a speeding truck hit the three-wheeler at Sector-3 in IMT Manesar, police said on Sunday. Police said that the accident took place at 10am on February 19. (Representational image)

Investigators said that the 30-year-old rickshaw driver Raman Yadav was thrown out due to the impact and the truck driver, in an attempt to escape, drove the truck over both his legs, crushing them badly.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They said that the accident took place at 10am on February 19. Police said that other drivers who knew Yadav, alerted his brother. An ambulance was arranged immediately and he and the three passengers were rushed to a private hospital in Manesar. Yadav was later shifted to a higher centre in Rewari due to his critical condition, they said.

A senior police officer said that Yadav was waiting for passengers after parking his vehicle on the extreme left side of the road.

“Three passengers were already seated inside when the speeding truck hit the rickshaw mangling it beyond recognition. The driver fled after leaving the truck at the spot,” he said.

Meanwhile, investigators said Yadav had suffered multiple fractures in both legs and doctors had carried out surgery to avoid amputation.

“Doctors said that my bones were crushed. They tried to join them with orthopaedic fixtures. Doctors said it may take 5-6 months for me to recover and be able to walk again,” he said.

Gurugram Police public relations officer, Inspector Sudhir Kumar, said the truck driver had been identified and he would be arrested soon.

On Yadav’s complaint, a FIR was registered against the truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at IMT Manesar police station on Saturday.