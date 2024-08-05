 5 held for Kanwar Yatra clash over ‘DJ music’ in Gurugram Sector 12 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

5 held for Kanwar Yatra clash over ‘DJ music’ in Gurugram Sector 12

ByDebashish Karmakar
Aug 06, 2024 06:23 AM IST

Five suspects arrested for their involvement in a clash between kanwariya groups over a DJ competition in Gurugram. Injuries reported, investigation ongoing.

Five suspects have been arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in a clash between two groups of kanwariyas in Sector-12 on Friday, police said on Monday.

Sandeep Kumar, the Gurugram police’s public relations officer, said that the root cause of the dispute was a competition over playing “DJ music”. (Representational image)
Sandeep Kumar, the Gurugram police’s public relations officer, said that the root cause of the dispute was a competition over playing “DJ music”. (Representational image)

The arrested individuals were identified as Arun Kumar, Vicky, Nitin, Vikas Kumar, and Sumit Kumar, all in their early 20s. They are residents of the slum near Prem Nagar.

Sandeep Kumar, the Gurugram police’s public relations officer, said that the root cause of the dispute was a competition over playing “DJ music,” which escalated into an altercation while both of the groups were leaving for Haridwar to collect holy water on July 27.

“The slum residents had challenged Prem Nagar residents to a DJ competition to see whose speakers were more powerful. The Prem Nagar residents avoided the challenge, after which the slum residents blocked their vehicles, delaying their departure,” Kumar said.

The Prem Nagar kanwariyas urged the slum residents to move their vehicle and allow them to pass, the PRO added. When they refused, incident ensued, resulting in damage to the vehicle blocking their way, he said. “In retaliation for this incident, the slum residents assaulted the Prem Nagar residents on Friday after both groups offered water in temples,” Kumar added.

Dharmi Kumar, 61, his sons Rohtas Kumar, 32, and Narender Kumar, 28, Rohtas’s wife Chhamma (goes by single name), 29 and their 15-year-oldneighbour, were the residents from Prem Nagar who were injured in the clash on Friday, said police. The victims sustained deep cuts and bruises from being attacked with swords, ice picks, and sticks.The victims were taken to Civil Hospital, Sector 10, where they received treatment. An emergency response vehicle, an SUV owned by Narender, and three other vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Based on the complaint of Rohtas Kumar, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 324(4) (Mischief causing damage to the amount of 20,000 and more but less than 1 lakh), 333 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 351(2)( criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-14 police station on August 2. Investigators are still pursuing eight to ten more suspects involved in the case, which remains under investigation. The exact count of the suspects, from the slum near Prem Nagar who instigated the altercation, is not available, added investigators.

.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Gurugram / 5 held for Kanwar Yatra clash over ‘DJ music’ in Gurugram Sector 12
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On