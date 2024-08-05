5 held for Kanwar Yatra clash over ‘DJ music’ in Gurugram Sector 12

Five suspects have been arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in a clash between two groups of kanwariyas in Sector-12 on Friday, police said on Monday. Sandeep Kumar, the Gurugram police’s public relations officer, said that the root cause of the dispute was a competition over playing “DJ music”. (Representational image)

The arrested individuals were identified as Arun Kumar, Vicky, Nitin, Vikas Kumar, and Sumit Kumar, all in their early 20s. They are residents of the slum near Prem Nagar.

Sandeep Kumar, the Gurugram police’s public relations officer, said that the root cause of the dispute was a competition over playing “DJ music,” which escalated into an altercation while both of the groups were leaving for Haridwar to collect holy water on July 27.

“The slum residents had challenged Prem Nagar residents to a DJ competition to see whose speakers were more powerful. The Prem Nagar residents avoided the challenge, after which the slum residents blocked their vehicles, delaying their departure,” Kumar said.

The Prem Nagar kanwariyas urged the slum residents to move their vehicle and allow them to pass, the PRO added. When they refused, incident ensued, resulting in damage to the vehicle blocking their way, he said. “In retaliation for this incident, the slum residents assaulted the Prem Nagar residents on Friday after both groups offered water in temples,” Kumar added.

Dharmi Kumar, 61, his sons Rohtas Kumar, 32, and Narender Kumar, 28, Rohtas’s wife Chhamma (goes by single name), 29 and their 15-year-oldneighbour, were the residents from Prem Nagar who were injured in the clash on Friday, said police. The victims sustained deep cuts and bruises from being attacked with swords, ice picks, and sticks.The victims were taken to Civil Hospital, Sector 10, where they received treatment. An emergency response vehicle, an SUV owned by Narender, and three other vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Based on the complaint of Rohtas Kumar, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 324(4) (Mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹20,000 and more but less than ₹1 lakh), 333 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 351(2)( criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-14 police station on August 2. Investigators are still pursuing eight to ten more suspects involved in the case, which remains under investigation. The exact count of the suspects, from the slum near Prem Nagar who instigated the altercation, is not available, added investigators.

