51.1% of total vaccination reported from public facilities

In Gurugram, 51.1 per cent of the total turnout for vaccination this week was recorded at government hospitals and primary health centres, the health department said on Thursday.

Around 26 private hospitals vaccinated the rest of the beneficiaries — senior citizens and those aged above 45 with comorbidities. Total of 5,583 common people have been inoculated in Gurugram since March 1, officials said.

Following a meeting with the health department on Wednesday, several private hospitals introduced measures to streamline the vaccination process ahead of an expected increase in turnout in the coming days. After an initial lack of planning, private hospitals introduced a token system on Thursday so that people can book slots through phone calls or mobile apps.

The move will ease the chaos and long waiting hours at the vaccination centres, according to officials.

“A contact number has been issued to organise the walk-in procedure for vaccination. Based on the calls received for on-spot registration on a given number, people are listed for the day,” said Pankaj Mishra, marketing manager, Narayana Hospital in DLF Phase III.

“As many people are unaware of the process and directly coming to the site, we asked them to make a phone call and send their details on the number so they can be put in the vaccination list for Friday,” Mishra added.

Almost 200 vaccine beneficiaries, whose names were displayed on the notice board at the vaccination centre, were confirmed for the shot on Thursday. Many people at the site were, however, in a dilemma regarding the vaccination process.

Sanjay Kalia, who brought his parents to the centre for vaccination, said, “Until now, we had no clarity about the walk-in registration. Now, they have asked us to send us the details on the given number. Hopefully, our names will be in the list tomorrow, for which we will have to visit the hospital again.”

The vaccination for the prioritised group started at 20 vaccination centres on March 1. On Day 1, senior citizens, including people who came to make an inquiry about the process after they were unable to register themselves on CoWIN portal, turned up in large numbers. The footfall for the walk-in vaccination has been high since then. People say they have been “facing problems in online booking”.

Other centres, like the Park Hospital, issue tokens almost 30 minutes ahead of the vaccination, which starts at 9 am. “Over 100 tokens for on-spot registration are issued every day. All tokens get distributed within 10 minutes. No tokens are issued thereafter. People are asked to either register themselves on the portal in advance or collect the tokens,” said vaccination site manager Surjit Singh, adding that the tokens are issued based on vaccine doses available for the day.

Geeta Singh, a resident of Uniworld Garden, collected the token early Thursday morning and received the shot at 2 pm. “The entire verification and payment process is extremely slow. After collecting the token, I reached the hospital again at 10:30 pm and have been waiting since then,” she said.

As the vaccination is free in government facilities, the payment process is excluded, expediting the process. The Civil Hospital in Sector 10A issued tokens throughout the day, catering to all on-spot registration till 4 pm.

Almost 131 people got tokens till 1.30 pm on Thursday, of which 90 were inoculated. “Walk-in registration is open for all. Since there are two session sites, the process is fast if the server is not down. We inoculate everyone almost till 4:30 pm. The footfall is generally high during morning hours,” said Civil Hospital medical superintendent Dr Manish Kumar.

Other hospitals have asked the visitors to register themselves on the hospital’s mobile app before coming for on-spot registration.

According to Artemis Hospital head administrator Reena Tiwari, people receive a message confirming the registration for walk-in after they register themselves on the hospital’s mobile app. They go through the verification process on Co-Win and the fee payment process before the vaccination.