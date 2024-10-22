Menu Explore
529 cartons of liquor seized in multiple raids by Gurugram police

ByDebashish Karmakar
Oct 22, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Police said investigations are ongoing to determine the full network behind the smuggling operations, both of which had the liquor en route to Gujarat.

Two trucks carrying a total of 529 cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor were seized by Gurugram Police in separate raids in Bilaspur and Sohna on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, police said on Monday. Police said that one of the trucks carrying this liquor was en route to Gujarat, while the other may have been heading for the state as well. According to police officers aware of the case, the market price of the seized consignments were estimated to be around 55-60 lakhs in total.

According to police, two suspects, the drivers of the trucks, were arrested during the raids and are currently being interrogated to gather information about the individuals responsible for sending and receiving the illegal consignments. (File Photo)

According to police, two suspects, the drivers of the trucks, were arrested during the raids and are currently being interrogated to gather information about the individuals responsible for sending and receiving the illegal consignments. “Both the drivers have been taken on at least two days of police remand for interrogation after being produced at court. They were receiving commissions for making the deliveries of the consignments,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police. He added that both cases involved different gangs active in smuggling liquor to Gujarat for several months. 

The first truck, loaded with 289 cartons of whisky, was intercepted in Banslambi, Farrukhnagar, on Saturday night. It was coming from Faridabad, with plans to transport the liquor to Gujarat. Police said the consignment was loaded somewhere along the Dwarka expressway. The driver, Kamal Kumar, a native of Fauladpur in Alwar, Rajasthan, was arrested at the scene. During questioning, Kumar revealed that a suspect named Robin had instructed him to return to Bilaspur after reaching Faridabad. “According to Kumar, it was Robin who had asked him to return to Bilaspur. The suspects had planned to switch trucks before dispatching the consignment to Gujarat, but the raid took place before this could happen,” a senior police officer said. 

In the second raid, acting on a tip-off, police intercepted another truck carrying 240 cartons of liquor in Sancholi, Sohna, on Sunday evening. The driver, Mohammad Arif, a resident of Tauru in Nuh, was arrested at the scene. Investigators believe this consignment was also headed to Gujarat. 

PRO Kumar said investigations are ongoing to determine the full network behind the smuggling operations. “We are working to establish forward and backward linkages in these cases, and more arrests are expected soon,” he said. 

Two separate FIRs were registered against the driver and other unidentified suspects at Bilaspur and Sadar Sohna police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and The Punjab Excise (Haryana Amendment) Act in connection with both the seizures.

