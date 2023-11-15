close_game
News / Cities / Gurugram News / 53 arrested for cheating over 12,000 people across country of 55.86 crore

53 arrested for cheating over 12,000 people across country of 55.86 crore

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 15, 2023 10:30 PM IST

Siddhant Jain, deputy commissioner of police (south), said the suspects were arrested for their involvement in 22 cyber fraud cases in Gurugram

Fifty-three people were arrested from different parts of the country in October for cheating 12,669 people across the country of 55.86 crore, Gurugram police said on Wednesday.

After their arrest, details of these suspects, along with IMEI numbers of mobile phones, SIM cards, and details of other electronic gadgets used, were shared with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which works under the Union ministry of home affairs. (Representational image)
Siddhant Jain, deputy commissioner of police (south), said the suspects were arrested for their involvement in 22 cyber fraud cases registered in the city in the past few months.

“Overall, 469 criminal cases, including 22 in Gurugram, are registered against these 53 suspects. We seized 74 SIM cards from their possession with which they had cheated people through various methods,” Jain said.

After their arrest, details of these suspects, along with IMEI numbers of mobile phones, SIM cards, and details of other electronic gadgets used, were shared with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which works under the Union ministry of home affairs, said investigators.

Jain said further investigation is underway, which may lead to the arrest of more suspects.

