549 kg of marijuana worth above 1.1 crore seized in Sohna, two held

ByDebashish Karmakar
Mar 07, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Nothing was found in the container truck but after inspection, 25 sealed plastic bags containing marijuana were recovered from a hidden chamber inside the driver’s cabin

Gurugram: Two suspects were arrested from the Palwal-Sohna Road while allegedly smuggling a consignment of 549 kilograms of marijuana worth above 1.1 crore after hiding it in a container truck, police said on Wednesday.

Senior police officials, called it one of the biggest ever hauls in the district, and said this lone drug consignment was more than half of the total weight of contrabands seized in the Gurugram district in 2023 and 167 kg more than the total amount of drugs seized in the previous year. (Representational Image)
Senior police officials, called it one of the biggest ever hauls in the district, and said this lone drug consignment was more than half of the total weight of contrabands seized in the Gurugram district in 2023 and 167 kg more than the total amount of drugs seized in the previous year. (Representational Image)

Senior police officials, calling it one of the biggest ever hauls in the district, said this lone drug consignment was more than half of the total weight of contrabands seized in the Gurugram district in 2023 and 167 kg more than the total amount of drugs seized in the previous year.

Investigators said that the crime branch had received an input about a heavy vehicle entering Gurugram from Palwal following which a check-point was created near Lakhuwas, Sohna on Tuesday evening. The police stopped a suspicious truck according to their intelligence input for checking at about 2pm.

They said that nothing was found in the container but after inspection, 25 sealed plastic bags containing marijuana were recovered from a hidden chamber inside the driver’s cabin.

Truck driver Mohammad Taslim, a native of Tauru in Nuh and helper Mohammad Taslim of Mangla colony in Hathin, Palwal, were arrested.

A case was registered under Section 20(b)(ii)C (possessing cannabis in commercial quantity) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at City Sohna police station on Tuesday.

Follow Us On