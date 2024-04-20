Gurugram: 6 severely injured, 30 booked, 11 held in clash among political rivals

Six people suffered severe injuries, over 30 people were booked and 11 were arrested in a clash between two groups of rivals at an office in Sector 104, which spilt over to their houses in Sector 105 of Dhanwapur on Friday night, police said. Dispute over land sharing and one group refusing to support the other’s candidature for a political position, as per an alleged previous agreement, led to the clash, they said. Six people were injured and several vehicles were damaged in a clash between two families in Dhanwapur. (HT PHOTO)

A contingent of armed police personnel was deployed at Dhanwapur as multiple rounds of firing and stone pelting were reported in the clash, which took place from 8.30pm to 9.30pm. Police identified the rivals as Dinesh Dahiya, a realtor, and Navin Dahiya, a former councillor and brother of gangster Sunil Dahiya, alias Tota, who is facing a dozen criminal cases and was released on bail two days back. Their houses are located right opposite to one another.

Police said Dinesh and his two employees were attacked at their Sector 104 office around 8.15pm. “They (attackers) were armed with pistols, rods and wooden bats fixed with nails. The suspects assaulted the trio and left after they fell. Passersby found Dinesh on a road and rushed him to hospital after alerting the police control room,” a senior police officer said.

The injured persons were identified as Dinesh Dahiya, his brother Mahesh Dahiya, son Nitin Dahiya, nephew Mohit alias Monty, and employees Kuldeep and Naresh Pundhir. Police said five teams have been deployed to track the accused.

Dinesh and Navin were politically active, and involved in real estate, water supply and transport businesses, police said. Dinesh suffered multiple fractures to his legs and an arm, Mahesh sustained severe head injuries and underwent a life-saving surgery on Saturday evening, police said. Nitesh and Mohit also suffered head injuries, Kuldeep suffered a broken nose and needed 16 stitches to his head, and Naresh suffered a broken limb.

Police said that immediately following the attack at the office, Sunil and his group returned Dhanwapur. “By that time, Dinesh’s family members came to know about the attack on him at his office and retaliated by pelting stones, which escalated into firing,” the police officer cited above said.

A Dhanwapur resident, who lives near the scene of the incident, said the fight went on for an hour. “Dinesh’s family bore the brunt as they were unprepared. At least 20-25 associates of the gangster were at the spot. Both families had good relations but enmity started brewing two years ago due to political ambitions of Navin and Dinesh,” the resident said.

Assistant commissioner of police (west) Shiva Archan Sharma said two separate FIRs were lodged, based on complaints from both sides. At least 30 people, including Navin, Sunil and Dinesh’s sons were named. “Till now, we have got to know that both sides had business rivalry, which resulted in the clash,” Sharma said.

He said four persons from Dinesh’s side were still in hospital and two were discharged. “We are yet to get details if anyone from the opposite side is injured,” Sharma said.