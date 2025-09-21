67-yr-old man killed after truck hits his car in Nuh

A 67-year-old man was killed after his car was hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction on the Delhi-Alwar road at Nagina in Nuh on Friday, police said on Saturday. No details on whether eyewitnesses saw the truck’s manner of driving before the collision. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Om Prakash Nagia, a resident of ward number 13 in Firozpur Jhirka, and a retired manager of Sarv Haryana Gramin Bank. According to police, Nagia was travelling alone in his Wagon-R and returning home after purchasing saplings from Gurugram for gardening when the accident occurred between 4pm and 4.30pm at Rajaka T-point.

Police said a Rajasthan-registered truck rammed the car head-on, killing him instantly. Inspector Parveen Kumar, station house officer of Nagina police station, said it was not yet clear what led to the accident. “After the collision, Nagia’s car was found on the lane on which traffic moves towards Delhi. His car should have been on the other lane as he was going towards Firozpur Jhirka. The stretch of road has no divider,” he said.

Kumar added that the truck driver fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle, which was seized. Locals alerted the police control room and an emergency response vehicle was dispatched.

Investigators said the front of the car was completely wrecked, and Nagia was extricated after several minutes of struggle as he was trapped inside. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead. The body was later sent to the government mortuary for an autopsy.

On the complaint of a family member, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nagina police station on Friday. The body was handed over to the family after the autopsy on Saturday.

