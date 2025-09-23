7 independent councillors re-enter BJP fold, stir power shift in Gurugram

Seven councillors who had contested the Municipal Corporation elections as Independents have formally rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), bypassing the district leadership and joining in Chandigarh under the aegis of senior state leaders. Ceremony at CM’s residence surprises local unit; insiders say move engineered to weaken district power brokers ahead of civic polls. (REUTERS)

The returning councillors are Parminder Kataria and Pradeep Param from Ward 35, Mahavir Yadav, Dinesh Dahiya, and Avneesh Raghav from Ward 10, councillor representative Prashant Bhardwaj, and Gagandeep Kirod. Of these, Kataria, Yadav, Dahiya, Raghav, and Kirod had been expelled from the party for six years over anti-party activities. Their expulsion has now been revoked, officials confirmed. Sources said five of the councillors are aligned with Rao Inderjit’s camp, with their re-entry orchestrated to sideline the Gurugram district leadership.

District president Sarvpriy Tyagi expressed surprise, claiming he had no knowledge of the ceremony. “I came to know only after the function at the Chief Minister’s residence,” Tyagi said, underscoring the widening rift between the district unit and the state leadership.

The move, widely seen as a show of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh’s growing clout, has shifted the internal power dynamics within Gurugram’s BJP ahead of crucial municipal body elections. “By bringing back the councillors through Chandigarh, Rao Inderjit has underlined his central role in decision-making. It also weakens the position of the district president and traditional power brokers,” said political analyst Anil Arya.

For Rao Inderjit, the development marks a consolidation of power ahead of elections for Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The return of Parminder Kataria is considered especially significant. A former Deputy Mayor and strong local face, Kataria had contested independently after being denied a BJP ticket, securing the highest number of votes across Haryana.

“I have been with the BJP for 32 years. When I respected the sentiments of the people of my ward, they made me win with the highest margin in the state. I have never betrayed the party and will always remain a BJP man,” Kataria said.

State leaders highlighted the timing of the reconciliation. “These councillors returning to the BJP strengthens the base in urban wards and reflects the leadership’s focus on unity ahead of 2029. This shows people are happy with the BJP and want to be part of it,” said Arvind Saini, state media in-charge.