A man who feels at home in Gurugram

When Shantanu Gambhir first arrived in Gurugram in 2009, he was 18 years old and carried little more than a small suitcase, borrowed confidence and a restless ambition. The city, still shedding its identity as a satellite town and rapidly growing into a corporate powerhouse, appeared intimidating. Like many outsiders, Gambhir believed that shifting to the town would unlock direction. What he did not anticipate was how relentlessly the city would test him. Shantanu Gambhir (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

After brief stints in Delhi and Noida, he moved back to Gurugram in 2011. The early years, he said, were defined by uncertainty – unstable work, modest salaries and the daily struggle to stay afloat.

Over time, Gambhir began to understand the city’s rhythm, he said. It is transactional, fast-paced and unapologetically ambitious. Corporate towers rise as quickly as expectations. Office spaces, co-working hubs, malls and arterial roads reflect a city permanently under construction, both physically and professionally.

Opportunities here are tangible. For young professionals and entrepreneurs, jobs are not abstract promises but lived realities. The city’s ecosystem – companies, clients and capital – creates space for ambition to translate into action, he said. Gambhir said he found that Gurugram judges people not by where they come from, but by what they deliver, he said.

Yet, he insists that the city’s flaws are impossible to ignore. Pollution and traffic dominate daily life, often dictating routines and limiting mobility. Commuting is a constant negotiation, and clean air remains a seasonal luxury. Gurugram makes little effort to soften these edges. It demands endurance, both physical and mental, he said.

Over time, the city reshapes its residents. Many age faster here, worn down by fast-paced life. But they also mature quicker, learning resilience early, he said: “Like it did for me.”

For Gambhir, the setbacks were formative. They forced discipline, adaptability and patience.

Today, at 33, Gambhir runs his own company. His work takes him across cities and countries, yet Gurugram remains his base. “It feels like a homecoming every time,” he said. Not because the city is easy or forgiving, but because it shaped him.

Gurugram, he believes, did not hand him success. It tested him relentlessly until he was strong enough to claim it. He said the city broke him – financially and emotionally – before building him back with confidence and clarity. That process, he said, defines Gurugram for countless outsiders who arrive with dreams and leave with identities forged through struggle.

For those seeking comfort, Gurugram can be overwhelming. But for those seeking possibility, it remains magnetic. For Gambhir, Gurugram is more than a destination—it is a proving ground.

(Shantanu Gambhir, managing director & co-founder, RISE Infraventures)