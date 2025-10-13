A storyteller’s night that reminded Gurugram of the power of listening

In an era ruled by reels, binge-worthy shows, and fleeting digital trends, the timeless art of oral storytelling made a powerful return on Saturday evening at Studio XO, Sector 29, Gurugram. Modern storyteller Sudhanshu Rai mesmerised a packed audience with an evocative 90-minute performance that fused traditional narration with immersive sound design, reviving the emotional depth and imagination of spoken-word storytelling in a fast-paced world. Held at Gurugram’s Studio XO, Sudhanshu Rai’s performance reimagined traditional storytelling for modern audiences craving immersive experiences. (HT Photo)

The event, titled Bhaygatha, was attended by around 50 people, including theatre enthusiasts, podcast listeners, and curious first-timers. It featured three of Rai’s most acclaimed horror-thriller tales, Prison, Death Plan, and Jo Darr Gaya Woh Marr Gaya. Each narrative unfolded like a cinematic experience, brimming with suspense, emotion, and intrigue. The first story, Prison, explored psychological fear and redemption, while Death Plan and Jo Darr Gaya Woh Marr Gaya delved into the darker corners of the human mind.

The dimly lit ambience, complemented by a carefully crafted soundscape created by Rai’s team of sound design artists, heightened the atmosphere of mystery. The team’s use of spatial audio and ambient effects transformed the venue into an immersive storytelling theatre, allowing the audience to feel each breath, footstep, and moment of suspense. Studio XO, which organised and hosted the session, provided the venue and logistical support as part of its ongoing effort to promote live and cultural performances in Gurugram’s nightlife spaces. Tickets for the show were priced at ₹999 onwards.

Speaking to Hindustan Times after the performance, Rai said his fascination with horror and thrillers stemmed from a creative gap he noticed in modern narratives. “I didn’t see a strong detective character in modern storytelling. That’s how Detective Boomrah was born,” he said, referring to his original fictional character that has since gained a cult following online. “I felt there was untapped potential in this genre — something that could be explored in fresh and exciting ways.”

For Rai, storytelling is far from dying. “Today’s audiences crave immersive, cinematic experiences,” he said. “Storytelling has just changed its form — from village squares to podcasts, from radio dramas to live performances. The essence remains the same: people still yearn for good stories.”

Rai’s choice of an unconventional venue, a resto-bar, was deliberate. “Gurugram has a curious, open-minded crowd that enjoys experimenting with formats,” he explained. “Hosting the session in a space like this created a more intimate and engaging experience. Just as storytelling evolves, so do the spaces where it thrives.”

Drawing inspiration from everyday life, Rai said, “I take common events and weave them into something unexpected. Each story challenges me to think differently, to push creative boundaries, and to find fear and beauty in the ordinary.”

The audience response reflected the performance’s hypnotic power. Akhlaq Ahmad Azad, a first-time attendee, said, “The narration made every scene come alive. His voice modulation and expression turn storytelling into a visual experience. It’s no less powerful than cinema.” An 11-year-old listener added, “These stories are so much fun. They stay in your mind even after you leave.”

In an age of shrinking attention spans, Bhaygatha proved that storytelling — the oldest form of art — is not fading but flourishing, attendees said. On being asked whether this one-off show will be expanded to a tour, Rai coyly, said, “Plans are yet to be confirmed... Some major announcement will be made soon.”