After complaints of poor construction, CM’s flying squad takes samples of sector 9,9A road

The Haryana chief minister’s flying squad officials on Friday took samples from the sector 9/9A road, after taking cognisance of the complaints related to poor construction of the road, said officials familiar with the matter, adding that the inspection was conducted in presence of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority officials. A government official team take the sample of sector-9 road near Basai flyover on Friday. (HT)

The sector 9/9A road, also known as Neki Ram Marg has remained in a dilapidated condition for the last several years.

On Friday, a team of the CM flying squad led by inspector Suresh Chand collected samples from four to five spots for checking the quality of materials used in road construction and to find the reasons for frequent damages to the road. “We were acting on a complaint regarding the poor construction of this road. Our team along with a senior officer of the Haryana Police have taken samples from four to five places in presence of GMDA officials,” said inspector Suresh Chand.

To be sure, sector 9, 9A road wasreconstructed in June this year, and it was badly damaged just after one month of construction as it could not withstand waterlogging caused by the heavy spell of rains witnessed in July. The condition of the road got so poor that it folded up at several places, and the GMDA filled the potholes with substrate material. After July, the Gururgam police deployed police personnel on this stretch as potholes caused heavy traffic congestion.

Officials said, the road was again relaid and repaired in September after GMDA directed the contractor to reconstruct the road but a visit to this road by a HT team on Friday revealed that it has started developing cracks and withering from edges.

GMDA officials had earlier said that they had served notice to the project contractor in May this year for delaying the road construction as the project was allotted in December last year. “The road was constructed very close to monsoons and due to the heavy rainfall it got damaged. The contractor was also fined a substantial penalty,” a senior GMDA official said.

The Haryana CM flying squad is a special enforcement and vigilance unit of state government, which has been tasked with curbing corruption, illegal activities, and violations of law across the state. It functions under the supervision of the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).