After three days of ‘poor’ AQI, Gurugram’s air quality deteriorates to ‘very poor’

The district woke up to a hazy morning on Saturday even as the air quality deteriorated further to the “very poor” category, logging an air quality index (AQI) of 305, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A dense layer of haze seen on the Gurugram–Sohna Elevated Road during the early morning hours near Subhash Chowk on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The air quality monitoring station at Gwal Pahari saw the worst of Gurugram’s air, with an AQI of 381 in the ‘very poor’ category. The Sector 51 station reported a ‘poor’ AQI of 282, while Teri Gram was at 258. Meanwhile, data from the Vikas Sadan monitoring station remained unavailable on CPCB’s Sameer App at the time of publishing.

At Gwal Pahari, the PM2.5 levels were recorded at 342 µg/m³, while Sector 51 and Teri Gram reported 300 µg/m³ and 291 µg/m³, respectively, at 6pm.

An IMD official said the visibility across Delhi-NCR stood at 1,600 metres as of 8.30pm on Saturday.

The district logged a “poor” AQI of 278 on Friday, while it was at an even 300 on Thursday, according to the daily national bulletin by CPCB logging data at 4pm. Gurugram last saw a “very poor” air day on Wednesday, when the AQI hit 350.

Surinder Paul, director of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chandigarh, said: “Slow winds are trapping pollutants near the earth’s surface, creating a condition that is expected to persist over the next few days.”

Paul added that the weather is expected to remain dry for the next two to three days. “Haryana and Punjab will experience light to moderate fog in the mornings. Also, temperatures are likely to dip in the coming days, bringing a noticeable chill to the region.”

IMD said that Gurugram logged a maximum temperature of 26°C on Saturday, with a minimum of 10.4°C. During the next week, the weather department expects the maximum temperature to range between 26°C and 27°C, and the minimum temperature between 9°C and 11°C.

Meanwhile, Dr Arun Chowdary Kotaru, unit head and senior consultant (respiratory disease and sleep medicine) at Artemis Hospitals, said new studies show that polluted air does not just affect the lungs, it can also have adverse effect on the heart and metabolism. Finer PM2.5 particles and toxic gases can cause inflammation and insulin resistance over time, which raises the risk of type-2 diabetes and heart disease, he added.

“People who live in Gurugram are worried because of its inflated AQI levels. Some of the primary causes of which are vehicular traffic, diesel generators and construction dust. With time, this exposure can lead to even more people developing diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease,” Kotaru added.

Another expert, Dr Rakesh Sharma, senior consultant at C Cancer Care and Research Centre, said: “Eight in 10 households in Gurugram report air-related illnesses, with four of them experiencing multiple affected family members. Children, elderly citizens, and pregnant women face severe health risks, including chronic bronchitis and accelerated lung function decline.”

Sharma emphasised the importance of taking proactive measures to protect lung health. “People should limit outdoor activities when the air quality is poor and wear N95 masks. Using air purifiers at home, especially in bedrooms, helps reduce indoor pollutants. Keeping windows closed during high pollution periods and using air-purifying plants can further improve indoor air. Staying hydrated, eating antioxidant-rich foods, and practicing breathing exercises strengthen lung function,” he added.