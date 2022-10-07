Air quality in Gurugram improves, city sees good air day after 11 days

The air quality in the city on Friday moved to the ”good” category with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 41, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s 4pm bulletin, largely owing to a light drizzle across the district and gusty winds that helped disperse the pollutants. The last time the city observed ‘good’ air was September 25, when the AQI was 43, and air quality experts said there was heavy rain and gusty winds on that day also, and two days prior to it.

The air quality on Thursday was in the “moderate” category and the AQI, as per the CPCB data, was 73. The AQI data was based on readings of two stations out of four in Gurugram on Friday.

Sachin Panwar, city based air quality expert, said high wind speed and rain on Friday -- and with more predicted over the next couple of days -- will help in improving air quality as dispersal of pollutants.

“Once the rain is over, the temperature is going to dip and this will cause the pollution to rise. We must get ready for difficult days ahead as temperature will dip and stubble burning will also pick up in Punjab and Haryana after October 15,” he said.

The IMD in Chandigarh said light to moderate rainfall activity is likely in a few places in Haryana, including Gurugram, over the weekend. It also issued a yellow alert for Gurugram, predicting rain with lightening and thunderstorm over the next few days. It also said heavy rain could be expected in eastern and southern parts of Haryana over the weekend.

The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 26.5 degrees Celsius (°C)and the minimum temperature was 22.3°C, the IMD said, adding that it also recorded 0.5mm rain in the city in the past 24 hours.

Air quality experts said there has been change in wind direction, and this will bring cooler air to Delhi and NCR, causing a dip in temperature. “The dip in temperature locally and falling AQI in Punjab will lead to heavy pollution after October 15, and some difficult days are ahead for city residents. Right now, we have the best window of air quality,” said Panwar.

The state pollution control department said it is monitoring the situation across the district and various agencies have been asked to check dust pollution at construction sites. Kuldeep Singh, region officer, state pollution control board, said the AQI display unit at Vikas Sadan, which was not working for the past five days, has been fixed. “The AQI data will be generated and displayed in the next 16 hours. We are keeping a close watch on the situation and all measures will be taken to implement the graded response action plan (Grap),” he said.

