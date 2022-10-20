Amid forecast of ‘very poor’ air, stage 2 of Grap kicks in

Following directions from the commission for air quality monitoring (CAQM) which implemented stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on Wednesday in response to the expected rise in pollution in the coming days, the Municipal Corporation of Gururgam (MCG) called for strict enforcement of all recommended actions to curb pollution.

Stage 2 of the Grap, a plan that aims to curb the annual pollution spike in the NCR, lists 12 measures, including a ban on diesel generator sets across NCR (barring those for emergency and essential services) and a ban on the use of coal and firewood, including in tandoors. Other measures include asking agencies to enhance parking fees across NCR to discourage the use of private transport, as well as the need for agencies to carry out the augmentation of public transport (CNG/electric buses and Metro) by either procuring additional fleet or increasing the frequency of services.

The CAQM subcommittee convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday after forecasts by the Early Warning System (EWS) under the Union ministry of earth sciences showed that the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi will may touch the “very poor” level by October 22 and could remain in this category for the subsequent six days.

The worry is that the air quality may worsen on Diwali (October 24), when people may violate the firecracker ban in Delhi to celebrate the festival. To be sure, so-called green crackers are allowed in Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad in any case.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

“Therefore, in an effort to prevent the deterioration of the air quality further, the subcommittee decided that all actions as envisaged under stage two of the Grap ‘very poor’ air quality be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR in addition to all actions under stage one,” the order said.

However, Gurugram’s air quality improved on Wednesday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 186 (moderate) compared to Tuesday’s AQI reading of 258 (poor). Air quality experts said the slight increase in wind speed on Wednesday helped in dispersal of pollutants, but it was a short term phenomenon.

MCG commissioner Mukesh Ahuja, who held a virtual meeting with senior officials of the corporation on Wednesday, directed that work at unregistered construction sites larger than 500 square metres should be stopped, there should be an increase in sprinkling of water on roads to curb dust pollution and all steps should be taken to stop burning of wood and coal in food joints and eateries in accordance with stage 2 of Grap.

Referring to the CAQM order, Ahuja said that construction sites which are not registered with the dust control portal of the state pollution control board will not be allowed to function. “Only those sites which are registered will be allowed to continue work, but they also should take adequate dust control measures as recommended by authorities,” he said in a statement.

Ahuja said that anti-smog guns should be used and construction material covered at the sites.

P Raghavendra Rao, chairman, state pollution control board, said that around 200 construction sites are registered on the dust control portal. “The pollution department is now focussed on preventing dust control at construction sites, prevention of stubble fires and operation of diesel generator sets. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and strict action will be taken against the violators,” he said.

Ahuja also directed the horticulture department to ensure that an adequate number of water tankers is deployed with proper route charts to ensure that water is sprinkled on roads and dust hot spots to minimise pollution. The municipal commissioner asked the joint commissioner to ensure that they should prevent burning of coal and wood in eateries and roadside joints as well.

During the meeting, officials informed the commissioner that MCG has issued challans worth ₹2.97 lakh to 22 persons for violating pollution norms. They also said that the ciivic body’s teams are keeping a watch across the district to prevent pollution-related violations.

The CAQM meanwhile also asked people to use public transport and minimise use of personal vehicles. it also asked vehicle owners to regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in their automobiles to prevent pollution.

Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, state pollution control board, also said that their teams are keeping a close tab on the situation and strict action will be taken against violators at construction sites, burning of coal and operation of diesel generator sets. “Strict action such as imposing of environmental compensation, penalties and sealing will be taken if violations are found,” he said.

