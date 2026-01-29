Ashiyara homebuyers protest at DTCP over delay in affordable housing flats

Around 100 homebuyers of the Ashiyara affordable housing project in Sector 37C staged a protest outside the office of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in Sector 14 on Wednesday, alleging over two years’ delay in delivery of their flats and prolonged stalling of construction work. The project has 992 flats in two phases. DTCP said licence cancellation could jeopardise completion, while HRERA will handle compensation issues. (HT Photo)

The protesters alleged that despite repeated assurances by the developer and directions issued by the department, construction at the site has remained stalled since last year, with no clarity on an early handover.

According to buyers, Renuka Traders Private Limited was granted a licence in 2018 under the Haryana government’s affordable housing scheme to develop the Ashiyara project, which was scheduled for completion in 2022. The project comprises 992 flats to be built in two phases. Buyers claimed they have paid the full amount but the project remains incomplete.

“We want the developer to resume the work at the earliest and DTCP must ensure this as it has granted the licence. Most buyers are paying EMIs and rent simultaneously while the project has been delayed by over two years,” said Gautam Kumar Maiti, a buyer, adding that residents have been approaching authorities for the past two years without relief.

Another buyer, Amitesh Mishra, alleged violations of the affordable housing policy. “Sometimes the developer wants to sell parking, other times monetise common areas. Buyers in affordable housing projects do not have the capacity to absorb such long delays,” he said.

The protesters raised slogans against the developer before being pacified by senior town planner Renuka Singh and district town planner Praveen Chauhan, who assured them the matter would be taken up with higher authorities in Chandigarh.

“We have already taken cognisance of the delay and have been holding regular meetings with the developer, who has applied for licence renewal. We are mounting pressure on the developer to complete the project and further steps will be taken,” Singh said, adding that compensation issues fall under the jurisdiction of HRERA Gurugram. However, DTCP officials have not specified any timeline for the action plan, but said efforts are underway to ensure completion of the project. On enforcement measures, officials said that cancellation of the licence could jeopardise the entire project.

Responding to the allegations, Sanjeev Kumar, spokesperson for Renuka Traders Private Limited , said the delay was due to the Covid-19 pandemic and freezing of accounts. “The project is around 90% complete. We have applied for licence renewal and assured buyers that flats will be delivered by Deepavali this year,” he said.