Girl seeks shelter from storm outside barber’s shop in Faridabad, raped

Faridabad police arrested a 23-year-old barber for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint after she took shelter in front of his shop to shield herself from rain, police said on Wednesday. Police said the incident took place on Monday at Sector 63.

According to investigators, the suspect is a resident of Ghangola village in Gurugram.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said the mother of the minor in her police complaint said her daughter is a student at a government school and was on her way home on May 29, when the incident took place. “The mother said her daughter took shelter at a shed near the barber’s shop to shield herself from the rain,” he said.

According to the police complaint, the minor was dragged inside the shop by the suspect and raped at knifepoint. He also threatened her with dire consequences and warned the girl not to reveal the incident to anybody.

“When the girl did not return home till late evening, her mother got worried. Later, she found her daughter crying on the road. The minor told her that she was scared to return home,” Singh said.

A case under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against the suspect at Adarsh Nagar police station in Faridabad, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to a government hospital where doctors confirmed that she was sexually assaulted. A team from Adarsh Nagar police station investigated the matter and the suspect was arrested from his shop on Tuesday, they added.

Incidentally, the suspect was arrested in another sexual assault case earlier and was out on bail, police said.

“The knife used in the crime has been recovered from the suspect. He was produced before a court and sent to 14-day judicial custody,” Singh added.

