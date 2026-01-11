Basai pipeline damage hits water supply across Gurugram

Several areas of Gurugram faced water supply shortages on Saturday after a pipeline originating from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant was damaged at the Basai water treatment plant complex on Friday afternoon, officials said. The pipeline was damaged on Friday afternoon within the Basai water treatment plant complex. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, the disruption affected water supply in sectors 1 to 23 and sectors 81 to 115. Officials said repair work is underway and is expected to be completed by late Saturday evening.

GMDA officials said the damaged pipeline originates from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant and passes through the Basai water treatment plant complex. The pipeline supplies water to around 150 residential colonies, villages and sectors in Old Gurugram. It also supplies water to nearly 50 residential societies and colonies located in sectors 81 to 115.

The pipeline was damaged on Friday afternoon within the Basai water treatment plant complex. After receiving information about the damage, GMDA officials reached the site, stopped the water supply from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant and began repair work on the pipeline.

A senior GMDA official said efforts were being made to restore supply at the earliest. “The water pipeline originating from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant has been damaged. This has caused problems in developed areas from Sector 1 to Sector 23 and from Sector 81 to Sector 115. Water supply has been provided to some areas from Sector 1 to Sector 23 from the Basai water treatment plant, but water has not reached all areas. Water will be released after the pipeline is repaired by Saturday night,” the official said.

Officials said alternative arrangements were made to partially supply water to some areas in sectors 1 to 23 from the Basai water treatment plant, though supply remained uneven across affected localities.