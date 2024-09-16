Battle lines drawn: 47 now in race for key segments

As the deadline for withdrawing nominations for candidates contesting from constituencies in Gurugram district passed at 3pm on Monday, 15 candidates from four Assembly constituencies opted to pull out, leaving 47 contenders in the race, according to district election officials. These candidates are competing across Pataudi, Gurgaon, Badshahpur, and Sohna assembly constituencies. Independent candidate from Sohna Assembly Constituency Kalyan Singh Chauhan during a door-to-door campaign for the Haryana assembly elections, at Sohna Bazaar in Gurugram on Monday. (ANI)

In Gurgaon constituency, three candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 17 candidates to contest the seat.

Prominent candidates in Gurgaon include Ashok Jangra from Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), contesting with key symbol; Gaurav Bhati from Indian National Lok Dal with spectacles; Nishant Anand from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), using broom symbol.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Sharma from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who will contest with the lotus symbol. Mohit Grover from Indian National Congress (INC) was allotted hand symbol, and Ankit Alag from the Jansevak Party received fountain pen with seven rays symbol.

Independent candidates in Gurgaon were assigned a variety of symbols, including Akshat Gait with ship, Narendra Kumar with sewing machine, Naveen Goyal with glass, Mahabir Singh with necklace, Mukesh Sharma with auto-rickshaw, Sanjay Lal with the citizen, Sunil with whistle, and Sohan Lal Sharma with tray symbol.

In Badshahpur, two candidates withdrew, leaving 13 to contest the seat. Returning officer Ankit Choksi allocated election symbols to the candidates.

Notable candidates include Joginder Singh from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who received elephant symbol.

Meanwhile, Narbir Singh from BJP with the lotus; and Bir Singh from the AAP with the broom. Vardhan Yadav from INC was assigned the hand symbol, while Surender Kumar from JJP will contest with the key.

Independent candidates were assigned the bucket, binoculars, gas cylinder, auto-rickshaw, calculator, and battery torch symbols, respectively.

After one candidate withdrew in Pataudi, seven candidates remain in the contest. Notable allocations including Amarnath JE from the JJP, using the key symbol, and Pearl Chaudhary from INC with the hand.

Pawan Kumar Bahoda from Indian National Lok Dal received the spectacles, while the AAP’s Pradeep Jatouli will contest with broom. Two independent candidates, Satyaveer and Gurdas, were assigned air-conditioner and apple symbols, respectively.

In Sohna, nine candidates withdrew, leaving 10 in the race. Hoshiar Singh, the returning officer, oversaw the assignment of election symbols, with Tejpal from the BJP using lotus, Dharmendra from the AAP with broom, and Rohtash Singh from INC contesting with hand symbol.

Other symbols included elephant for BSP’s Sunder Bhadana, pressure cooker for Ataullah Khan from the Loktantra Suraksha Party, and the Kettle for Vinesh Kumar from Azad Samaj Party.

Meanwhile, independent candidates in Sohna assembly constituency includes, Kalyan Singh, Javed Ahmed, Dayaram, and Subhash Chand were assigned the glass, bat, scissors, and bucket symbols, respectively.