Bharat Bandh: Barricading eased, traffic normal at Gurugram border, say police

The Delhi Police on Monday afternoon said that situation at Gurugram border is normal as the barricades they put to check inflow of traffic during Bharat Bandh have been removed.

"In view of Bharath Bandh, we barricaded the Rajokri border (Delhi-Gurugram) which resulted in a traffic jam at this section. Now, the situation is normal and traffic is smooth as we loosened the barricades," news agency ANI quoted DCP South West Ingit Pratap Singh as saying.

The touch security measures put in place resulted in long queues of vehicles which were headed towards Delhi. The vehicles were being checked by the officials of Delhi Police as well as jawans of the paramilitary forces.

Traffic jams were reported from Ghazipur border too as the Delhi Traffic Police closed both carriageways of the highway connecting the two states. The Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway also witnessed massive traffic congestion.

Traffic movement was also closed on the Dhansa Border for both carriageways.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers' unions, has called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh today to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws. The bandh, which started at 6am, will continue till 4pm.

The protesters claimed that bandh has received support from more than 500 farmer organizations and 15 trade unions. Some political parties and people from various sections of the society are also supporting the pan-India shutdown.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.