Biker crushed to death as truck topples over on Gurugram road

A 38-year-old motorcyclist was crushed to death when a speeding container truck toppled over him at a sharp bend on the Sohna-Tauru Road on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding that the truck driver fled from the scene after the crash. Commuters alerted the police control room, and an emergency response vehicle was dispatched to the scene, officers aware of the case said (HT Photo)

According to investigators, the incident took place around 12.30pm near Pahad Colony in Sohna Valley. The truck was travelling downhill towards Sohna, while the victim was riding back to Ghaziabad after picking up a parcel from Rewari.

The deceased was identified as Sharib Tasvir, a resident of Rashid Nagar in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He lived in Pasonda, Hindon, Ghaziabad, with his family and worked as a sales executive at a courier firm, police said.

A senior police officer said that Tasvir had stopped on the roadside to attend a phone call when the accident took place. “The call was ongoing when the loaded truck lost control and toppled at the bend after the driver failed to negotiate the turn at a high speed,” the officer said. “Before Tasvir could have understood anything, the loaded truck toppled over him and his motorcycle and crushed him to death instantly,” he added.

Commuters alerted the police control room, and an emergency response vehicle was dispatched to the scene, officers aware of the case said. However, it took nearly half an hour to extricate Tasvir from under the truck, as rescuers had to wait for a crane to lift the heavy vehicle. He was rushed to Sohna Subdivisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the truck driver had fled the scene soon after the accident. “The accident affected traffic movement on the Sohna-Tauru Road for more than an hour. The toppled truck was later removed with a crane and impounded along with the deceased’s motorcycle. It was not yet clear what was loaded inside the truck as the container was sealed,” Kumar said. He added that a notice would be issued to the truck owner to trace and arrest the driver.

Based on a complaint by the deceased’s brother, Atif Tasvir, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving and riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at City Sohna police station on Thursday night. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Friday.