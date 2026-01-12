BJP Haryana ‘core group’ reviews polls, budget plans in Delhi

The Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday held a core group meeting at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi, with party leaders deliberating for nearly one and a half hours on political, organisational and governance-related issues. (From left) BJP state president Mohan Badoli, union minister Manohar Khattar, Haryana CM Nayab Saini, and Haryana BJP state in-charge Satish Punia. (HT Photo)

Party sources said discussions covered upcoming municipal body elections in three districts, the status of voter list-related exercises, ongoing party programmes, organisational strengthening and the implementation of government welfare schemes. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini also briefed the core group on preparations for the forthcoming state budget and key government initiatives.

BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli said the meeting, which began around 11 am, first focused on finalising the roadmap for the Gurugram visit of BJP working national president Nitin Nabin on January 12. Preparations are being made to accord him a grand welcome, he said.

Badoli said detailed discussions were also held on the upcoming municipal elections in Ambala, Sonipat and Panchkula, including the formation of committees to oversee poll preparations. He added that organisational matters such as the appointment of booth-level agents were reviewed, noting that the process for BLA 2 appointments is currently underway.

On the budget, Badoli said the chief minister had conducted extensive pre-budget consultations across sections of society with the Vision 2047 roadmap in focus. “The suggestions received from various stakeholders were shared in the meeting. The upcoming budget will reflect public participation and will contribute significantly to Haryana’s development,” he said.

The meeting also reviewed progress of ongoing party campaigns such as Viksit Bharat outreach programmes, Atal Smriti initiatives, awareness drives on national policies and activities aimed at countering opposition narratives.

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar alleged that the Congress was attempting to mislead people without facts and said such meetings help ensure coordination between the party and the government. The meeting was attended by Saini, Khattar and several senior leaders.