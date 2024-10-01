BJP’s Rao Narbir Singh pushes development agenda in S Hry

Former cabinet minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Badshahpur, Rao Narbir Singh, has intensified his election campaign banking on his development-driven agenda to secure a win in the upcoming Haryana polls, said political analyst and media advisor Anil Arya. On Tuesday, Singh addressed multiple rallies across southern Haryana, promising voters that re-electing the BJP would lead to continued infrastructural and economic growth in Gurugram. Speaking in areas like Shikohpur, Gadoli Khurd, Jharsa, and Badshahpur, Singh emphasised that the BJP’s return to power would guarantee infrastructural and economic progress in Gurugram. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Badshahpur seat, Rao Narbir Singh, addresses a public meeting during the election campaign at Garauli Kalan village near Shri Hanuman Mandir on October 1.

At his rallies on Tuesday, Singh referenced key projects for the region, recently announced by Union home minister Amit Shah, including a new industrial township and a 700-bed hospital. “Recent announcements by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Badshahpur will transform the area,” Singh said, highlighting the BJP’s development agenda and the work he accomplished during his 2014 tenure. “The people of Badshahpur know what happened when they voted for me in 2014. Development surged, and the area prospered,” Singh said.

According to Haryana politics expert Arya, Singh’s ability to pull resources from industries and businessmen he has supported throughout his political career could significantly bolster his initiatives. “Having served as a cabinet minister, Singh has a well-established rapport with the local community and a track record of delivering on development initiatives,” he added.

Promises for women, youth, and Agniveers

Singh outlined key promises from the BJP manifesto, such as monthly financial support of ₹2,100 for women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana and the establishment of 10 new industrial cities in Haryana. He also pledged to create over 200,000 government jobs for the youth, with a focus on transparency and meritocracy. Singh assured the public that Agniveers—army recruits under the Agnipath scheme—would be given permanent government jobs and pension benefits after their service.

Additionally, Singh mentioned that sports nurseries for Olympic training will be set up in every district. “We are committed to fulfilling every promise made in our manifesto,” he said.

Education initiatives through CSR funds

In a separate rally held earlier on Tuesday in rural Badshahpur, Singh announced a major education initiative, focussing on improving government schools through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from private companies. Singh said that he is committed to upgrading school infrastructure, including classrooms, libraries, and sports facilities, to ensure quality education for underprivileged students.

The former Haryana cabinet minister further highlighted that many government schools in the district face severe infrastructure challenges, and through CSR initiatives, private companies will be encouraged to adopt these schools. “I will ensure that every government school in the district is upgraded to match the best standards. Education should never be a challenge for any child in Gurugram, and this initiative will create a bright future for the underprivileged,” he said during the rally.

Singh outlined plans to improve facilities such as classrooms, libraries, sanitation, and sports infrastructure. He also announced his commitment to providing free transportation for children who struggle to make it to school due to distance or lack of access. “No child should be left behind. We will provide free buses to ensure every child gets an education, no matter where they live,” Singh said.

“Singh’s plans to enhance education through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding demonstrate a forward-thinking approach to address pressing infrastructural challenges in government schools,” Arya said. Singh’s vision for improving educational facilities aligns perfectly with the needs of the community,” the former media advisor added. According to Arya, Singh’s strategy will resonate well with voters, especially parents concerned about their children’s education.

Meanwhile, Rao Narbir Singh further added that his focus was on job creation and development during his rallies. “Development is key to success, and creating job opportunities for the younger generation is my primary focus,” he said. “If elected, I will make sure that Gurugram becomes a hub of opportunity for education and jobs. Our youth will have everything they need right here,” Singh added.