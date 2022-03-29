Body found from secluded empty plot in Gurugram; unidentified suspects booked
The police have booked some unidentified suspects for allegedly killing a transgender, whose body was recovered from a secluded empty plot near Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram Sector 29, said the police on Monday.
The 35-year-old victim was a resident of Wazirabad in Sector 52, and a native of West Bengal, said the police.
A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (punishment for murder) at the DLF Sector 29 police station, said the police.
Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 29 police station, said that the killers had smashed the victim’s head with bricks and stones. “There were multiple injury marks on her head. We are investigating the motive behind the murder,” Kumar said.
We had received information about a body being found in a pool of blood in an empty plot around 3pm on Monday, said the police, adding that according to the victim’s family members, they had been looking for the person for several hours that day.
According to the police, the victim’s nephew reached the spot while searching for the person and identified the body, following which it was sent for an autopsy. An investigation is underway and we will nab the suspects at the earliest, said the police.
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
