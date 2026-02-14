Body of Class-11 student found from Gurugram pond

Edit Profile
    Published on: Feb 14, 2026 10:08 PM IST
    PTI
    Gurugram, The body of a Class-11 student, who went missing from her house in Mokalwas village here three days ago, has been found from a pond near the village crematorium, police said on Saturday.

    It appears to be a case of suicide, they added.

    Police have found a diary, in which the deceased had written, "Mom and dad, please forgive me. I am going to my grandfather. Do not look for me. If you must, look near the cremation ground pond."

    Subsequently, her body was found from the pond, police said.

    The girl was wearing her school uniform at the time of her death, they said.

    According to police, the deceased's father works in the court library here. The deceased was a Class-11 student in the Maitri School. According to the family, she was a bright student.

    On the night of February 11, the deceased went to her room after dinner, saying she had to study. When her parents and brother woke up in the morning, she was not in her room. When they could not find her anywhere, the family members informed police.

    Police checked the CCTV footage collected from nearby areas and the deceased was seen leaving her house wearing the school uniform. A missing case was lodged and the family had announced a reward of 1 lakh for information leading to her, police said.

    Police searched the deceased's room on Friday and found the diary.

    A police team subsequently reached the pond with divers. Water was pumped out of the pond using a motor. As the water level receded, the body was found stuck in the mud, police said.

    The body was handed over to the deceased's family members after post-mortem on Saturday. A senior police officer said a probe is underway to ascertain what led the deceased to take the extreme step.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

