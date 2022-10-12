Brace for 3.5-hour long planned outage in Gurugram today

Eleven areas, including some housing commercial buildings, would face power outage for 3.5 hours, from 9.30am to 1pm, Wednesday as the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) is carrying out annual maintenance work on one of its 66kV substations in DLF Block Q, power officials informed on Tuesday.

Anil Malik, HVPNL executive engineer (Gurugram), said annual maintenance work on heavy capacity transformers installed at the substation would be carried out on Wednesday and the planned outage was to facilitate the work.

“The health of the entire transformer is checked during such yearly maintenance and takes several hours,” he said.

Sanjay Chugh, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited spokesperson, said DLF Down Town Block 2 and Block 3, SCP DLF Phase 3, GH block, Iffco Chowk, DLF Block R and some areas, including individual commercial buildings, would face the outage.

“The eleven 11kV feeders supplying power to the consumers in these areas would remain affected from the maintenance work,” he said.