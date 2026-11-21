Broken uneven and encroached footpaths continue to force pedestrians onto busy roads across Gurugram, an HT spot check at eight locations found on Friday, even as more than 150km of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) planned pedestrian network remains unbuilt. Encroachments obstruct a footpath on Old Railway Road near the district court in Gurugram on Thursday. (Ht Photo) more

An inspection of stretches around Rajeev Chowk, Sadar, MG Road, Iffco Chowk and Sushant Lok Phase 1 revealed damaged walkways, illegal parking, roadside eateries and construction debris obstructing pedestrian movement.

On Old Railway Road between Rajeev Chowk and Sohna Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road and parts of Sector 10, parked vehicles and roadside eateries occupied footpaths, leaving pedestrians with little room to walk.

At Rajeev Chowk, Iffco Chowk and MG Road, handcarts selling food obstructed walking pathways, while broken tree branches and construction debris further reduced the available space.

On Old Railway Road, notary offices and parked vehicles occupied much of the footpath, particularly near the Mini Secretariat and District Courts Complex. Electrical wires hanging along walls added to the obstructions.

Kaushiki Jindal, a commuter who regularly travels along Old Railway Road, said, “There is hardly any space left to walk near the Mini Secretariat and District Courts Complex. The footpaths are full of notary offices and further blocked by parked vehicles. Where do pedestrians walk? We are left with no option but to walk on the main road, increasing the risk of accidents.”

According to data provided by GMDA on Friday, the authority has constructed only 114km of the 264.47km of footpaths planned along its road network, leaving 150.47km yet to be built. This means only around 43% of the planned network has been completed.

Officials said fewer than half the roads had standard 1.8-metre-wide footpaths, while only 2% had dedicated 2-metre-wide bicycle tracks. These shortcomings were also highlighted in GMDA’s 2024 report on Right of Way (ROW) Management.

HT had reported the shortage of pedestrian infrastructure in June, when GMDA officials said the authority planned to construct another 35km of footpaths during 2026.

At the time, GMDA executive engineer Faizal Ibrahim said the authority intended to complete 35km during the year, while executive engineer Amit Godara said footpaths were being constructed alongside new road projects and existing walkways were being repaired.

However, the consolidated figures shared by GMDA on Friday remain unchanged from June, with no updated assessment of the progress made on the proposed works.

The state of the city’s pedestrian infrastructure has also drawn attention following the Supreme Court’s June 19 ruling recognising the right to walk on demarcated footpaths as a fundamental right.

GMDA has floated several tenders for repairs and construction in recent months. In October, the authority issued a tender worth ₹2.46 crore for annual maintenance and repairs of damaged footpaths along roads in Sectors 1 to 23. Another tender worth ₹23.41 lakh was floated for special repairs and rehabilitation of footpaths in Sectors 67 to 86, following directions from the Haryana Human Rights Commission.

The authority has also floated a ₹5.4-crore tender for footpath construction and drainage improvements along the Rajeev Chowk-Sadar Bazar road, with bids scheduled to close on November 20.

Several stretches of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) also lack pedestrian infrastructure, forcing residents to walk alongside moving traffic.

Neha Singh, a resident of Sector 70, said, “It is extremely unsafe to walk on the roads of Gurugram. There are no designated walkways, and the small stretches along the roads are often encroached upon by eateries, while bikers use them to overtake vehicles.”

A senior GMDA enforcement official said teams had intensified encroachment removal drives along eight roads and would cover other areas based on inspections and complaints.

GMDA CEO Dusmanta Kumar Behera said the authority would prepare a comprehensive plan to improve the city’s pedestrian network within the next two months.

“We will come up with a robust plan to improve the pedestrian network across Gurugram within the next two months. Our first focus will be to repair broken footpaths and remove encroachments from existing stretches. We will then take up construction of the remaining footpaths identified in the network,” Behera said.