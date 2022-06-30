Brother-in-law killed retd army havildar in Gurugram over financial dispute, arrested: Police
Gurugram: A retired army havildar who was shot dead inside his residence at Basai enclave in Sector 10 on Monday, was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law who wanted to avoid repaying him a loan of ₹1.5 lakh, police said on Wednesday.
According to police, Naveen Kumar (21) was arrested from a hotel in Rohtak on Tuesday evening. The pistol used in the murder and four live cartridges were seized from Kumar’s possession.
On June 26, Harvinder Kataria (37), who had retired around eight months ago, was sleeping in his bedroom with his wife Sarita (34), their 10-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son, while Kumar was sleeping on a mattress on the floor just beside their bed, police said, adding Kumar woke up after midnight and shot Kataria at point blank range.
Kumar then fled on Kataria’s motorcycle around 12.45am on Monday. Investigators said the gunshot woke Sarita up, who spotted her brother with a pistol.
Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said that Kumar had planned to kill Kataria almost a month ago. He said that Kumar bought an illegal countrymade pistol for ₹40,000 to shoot Kataria because he was allegedly continuously pressurising him to return the money.
“Soon he purchased a countrymade pistol for ₹40,000 and arranged for ammunition. He reached Kataria’s residence from his hometown Dighal in Jhajjar on the night of June 26 with the intention of killing him,” he said.
Sangwan said that Kumar had taken a loan of ₹1.5 lakh from Kataria to bear the expenses of his younger sister’s wedding around six months ago.
“The ex-serviceman had started pressurising him to repay the money, which he could not,” the ACP said, adding that Kumar told the police that Kataria also wanted one of the four acres of land their family owned in Dighal, leading to frequent disputes with his wife
Police have taken Kumar on three-day remand for further interrogation.
Hoax bomb call creates scare at Amritsar airport, Singapore-bound flight delayed by 3 hours
The Amritsar-Singapore flight was delayed for around three hours on Thursday as panic gripped the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here after a hoax call about a bomb on the plane. The Central Industrial Security Force and airport authority officials swung into action. The passengers were told to deboard while their luggage was thoroughly checked. The officials, however, could not find anything. “It was a hoax call,” said airport director VK Seth.
Youth Congress hits out at CM for his flip-flop on textile park in Mattewara
Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Thursday hit out at chief minister Bhagwant Mann for changing his stance on the proposed textile park in Mattewara forest in Ludhiana. “Did the Punjabis choose Bhagwant Mann for this change of stance?” he asked. The Congress leader said that environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the Aam Aadmi Party, has also remained silent on the issue.
Amritsar: 30-year-old man held for killing elderly woman after looting her jewellery
Over two weeks after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in The victim Kamini's' house in Gwal Mandi area on Ram Tirath Road of Amritsar, a 30-year-old man was arrested for murder on Thursday. The accused Deepak alias Kaka, who lives in the same locality, had allegedly committed the crime to loot her jewellery. On June 12, neighbours got suspicious as she had not opened her shop, and went to her house to check up on her.
BRAP 2020 report: Punjab among top 7 states in ease of doing business
Punjab has jumped several notches to figure among the 'top achievers' as per the latest Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) report, representing the performance of states and union territories in ease of doing business. Punjab has been listed among top seven best performers along with Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, according to the BRAP 2020 report released by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.
Plea from Moose Wala’s manager: High court seeks status report on Middukhera murder case
