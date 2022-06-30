Brother-in-law killed retd army havildar in Gurugram over financial dispute, arrested: Police

Gurugram: A retired army havildar who was shot dead inside his residence at Basai enclave in Sector 10 on Monday, was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law who wanted to avoid repaying him a loan of ₹1.5 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Naveen Kumar (21) was arrested from a hotel in Rohtak on Tuesday evening. The pistol used in the murder and four live cartridges were seized from Kumar’s possession.

On June 26, Harvinder Kataria (37), who had retired around eight months ago, was sleeping in his bedroom with his wife Sarita (34), their 10-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son, while Kumar was sleeping on a mattress on the floor just beside their bed, police said, adding Kumar woke up after midnight and shot Kataria at point blank range.

Kumar then fled on Kataria’s motorcycle around 12.45am on Monday. Investigators said the gunshot woke Sarita up, who spotted her brother with a pistol.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said that Kumar had planned to kill Kataria almost a month ago. He said that Kumar bought an illegal countrymade pistol for ₹40,000 to shoot Kataria because he was allegedly continuously pressurising him to return the money.

“Soon he purchased a countrymade pistol for ₹40,000 and arranged for ammunition. He reached Kataria’s residence from his hometown Dighal in Jhajjar on the night of June 26 with the intention of killing him,” he said.

Sangwan said that Kumar had taken a loan of ₹1.5 lakh from Kataria to bear the expenses of his younger sister’s wedding around six months ago.

“The ex-serviceman had started pressurising him to repay the money, which he could not,” the ACP said, adding that Kumar told the police that Kataria also wanted one of the four acres of land their family owned in Dighal, leading to frequent disputes with his wife

Police have taken Kumar on three-day remand for further interrogation.