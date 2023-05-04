Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Candidate held for fraud in BSF exam, cops register case

Candidate held for fraud in BSF exam, cops register case

ByDebashish Karmakar
May 04, 2023 11:14 PM IST

A candidate appearing for a physical test at a BSF camp in Bhondsi was caught for cheating in the written examination. He used a scholar to clear the exam.

Gurugram: Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday caught a candidate appearing for a physical test at its camp in Bhondsi who had cleared his written examination by using a scholar, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

Police said the recruitment process of general duty constable for BSF going on which was being conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Police said that as soon as the candidate appeared before officials for verification of his details in the camp, his photographs and fingerprints did not match with the one who had written the online examination.

Investigators said that after the mismatch was flagged, the candidate was separated from the rest. He was handed over to police who later arrested him.

On the basis of a complaint filed by a BSF assistant sub-inspector, an FIR against the suspect, Sagar Thakur, was registered under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Wednesday, police added.

