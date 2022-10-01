Builder hit by unidentified vehicle in Gurugram Sector 18, on life support

A 39-year-old builder was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle in Sector 18 while he was going to bring his daughter back from school on Wednesday, police said on Friday. According to cops, the incident took place at 12.40pm on a road near Sirhaul. Rahul Gupta, a resident of Sector 3A, was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 44 and was still on ventilator support on Friday evening. Doctors said his condition was critical, police informed.

Rahul’s elder brother, Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, said that he left home at 12.30pm on a scooter to bring his daughter back home from her school in Sector 17. “A commuter named Krishna Sharma spotted him lying on the road in a pool of blood. He requested help from a police vehicle which was passing by the accident spot. The officers were allegedly unable to intervene as they were rushing to another accident spot. Sharma then sent someone to the Sector 18 police station, following which an ambulance was sent to rush Rahul to the hospital. My brother was lying on the road for at least 20 minutes,” he said.

According to Rajneesh, their other brother, a resident of Delhi, incidentally called Rahul after he was injured. Sharma answered the call and informed him about his brother’s accident.

“Doctors have performed brain surgery on Rahul but his condition remains critical. He also sustained a severe injury in the lungs. He was wearing a helmet but it come off from the impact. We don’t know what kind of vehicle hit him,” he said.

According to a senior police officer, the absence of CCTV cameras near the accident spot has made it difficult to trace the vehicle yet. Inspector Sudhir Kumar, station house officer, Sector 18 police station, said that cops are checking footage from CCTV cameras at other locations. “We are hoping to get more clues once Rahul regains consciousness,” he said.

In a related incident, the helper of a truck was hit by another truck on Wednesday night. Gaurav Kumar was crushed to death when a truck hit him while he was changing a tyre on his vehicle with his driver Punit Kumar. The driver of the truck which hit him managed to flee from the spot, police said.