Buyers ask DTCP to halt payments to Mahira Infratech
Harried buyers of Mahira Infratech’s affordable housing project in Sector 104 again asked the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday to stop the developer from demanding money until the issue of the developer being blacklisted was resolved. They also demanded that payment should be linked to construction and either it should be temporarily halted or the department must withdraw its decision to blacklist Mahira Infratech. The DTCP, on its part, has asked the developer to extend the deadline for payment by 15 days.
Last week, after homebuyers of Mahira Infratech complained that the developer was asking them to pay money despite being blacklisted, DTCP had recommended to its headquarters in Chandigarh that the builder be restricted from demanding payment temporarily. However, a final decision in this regard is still awaited, said officials on Wednesday.
Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, said that he has discussed the matter with senior officials in Chandigarh and sought early directions. “The developer has agreed to extend the deadline for payment by 15 more days and by that time we will be able to get clear directions regarding the status of these projects. We have also recommended to the headquarters that till the time this issue of blacklisting is resolved, the payments should be halted,” he said.
Last month, the DTCP cancelled the licence of a Mahira Infratech project in Sector 68 because the developer allegedly submitted forged documents and bank guarantees. The department later blacklisted the developer for the same reason, leading to four of its projects--in sectors 103, 104, 95 and 63A--coming under the scanner. Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Gurugram) then froze the accounts of the developer, which further troubled the buyers of these under-construction projects.
To be sure, while Mahira Infratech is blacklisted, the Sector 104 project licence is not cancelled yet.
Kamal Bhardwaj, a buyer, said that banks have refused to disburse loans to buyers of this project due to DTCP blacklisting the developer. “The department should clarify the matter by either halting payment or taking back the blacklisting order as it has led to a loss of trust among the buyers and the banks,” he said.
Another buyer said they are being asked to make payments by June 3, or else they will have to pay interest or, in some cases, lose the allotment. “What can we do if the banks are not disbursing the loans? Most buyers belong to the lower middle class,” he said.
Buyers also demanded that those who surrendered their allotment should be given back their money as soon as possible. “We also want the department to check the land titles and conduct a forensic audit of the accounts so that we don’t face the fate of buyers of the Sector 68 project,” said Gaurav Kumar, a buyer.
A spokesperson for the developer said that they are committed to delivering the project. “In the next hearing, we are likely to get relief. We are committed to delivering the flats to our buyers,” he said.
