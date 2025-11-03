Cabbie held in Gurugram with 40kg marijuana, ‘linked to drug network’

A 37-year-old man with alleged links to cross-border drug networks was arrested from Sikanderpur on Saturday with over 40 kg of marijuana on him, police said. The accused, Vikram alias Vickey from Sonipat, had been under watch for weeks. Police said he has links to narcotics networks and a prior dacoity case. (File photo)

The suspect was identified as Vikram alias Vickey, a resident of Yogeshwar Nagar in Sonipat, Haryana. He worked as a driver for a cab aggregator, police said.

A police officer at Sector 39 Crime Branch said Vickey was caught red-handed with marijuana in his car. “We had been tracking him for a long time for smuggling drugs into the city. Based on a tip-off, a police team intercepted his movements and tracked him down near Marble Market in Sikanderpur around 1:30am on Saturday,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

Vickey revealed that he had earlier smuggled cannabis into the city from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. The suspect would receive a commission of ₹1,000 for each kg of marijuana he delivered.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at DLF Phase-1 police station on Saturday. “While the investigation is underway, it has come to our notice that the suspect also has a case of dacoity registered against him in Panipat, Haryana.”

Police said Vickey will now be produced before a local court. “The other unidentified suspects involved in the network will soon be apprehended,” Turan added.