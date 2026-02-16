Chandu-Budhera plant to add 100 MLD water unit by May to boost supply to Gurugram

The fifth unit of the Chandu-Budhera water treatment plant is set to become operational in May 2026, adding 100 million litres per day (MLD) of potable water supply to the city, officials said on Sunday, in a move aimed at addressing peak summer demand that often exceeds 700 MLD. The Basai plant will add another 100 MLD by 2028, while tenders for a new Chandu-Budhera unit aim for 2027 completion as the city’s demand continues to rise. (HT Archive)

Officials said that Gurugram currently receives around 670 MLD from the Chandu-Budhera and Basai plants combined. Once operational, the new unit will increase Chandu-Budhera’s capacity by 100 MLD and help bridge the supply-demand gap.

GMDA officials said work on the fifth unit is progressing. A fourth unit of 100 MLD has also been proposed at the Basai water treatment plant at an estimated cost of ₹166 crore and is expected to be completed by April 2028. Tenders have been initiated for another 100 MLD unit at Chandu-Budhera at an estimated cost of ₹54 crore, with completion targeted for December 2027.

Officials said Gurugram is expected to receive 300 MLD of additional treated water over the next three years. This, they said, will help reduce dependence on groundwater and tanker supply, especially in peripheral sectors where shortages are frequently reported.

Authorities said the additional capacity will strengthen the distribution network and improve reliability as the city’s population and residential sectors expand. Once all planned units become operational, officials said the city’s water security is expected to improve.

“This expansion is a long-term solution to Gurugram’s growing water demand. With the fifth unit becoming operational in May 2026 and additional units in the pipeline, the city will receive substantial augmentation in potable water supply. Our objective is to bridge the gap between the current 670 MLD supply and the peak summer demand of over 700 MLD, ensuring that residents do not face recurring shortages,” a senior GMDA official said, requesting anonymity.