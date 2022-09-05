Change in payment plans irk homebuyers of Mahira group in Gurugram
Expressing their dismay, buyers said the decision was hasty and will put their interests in jeopardy. They said that since the initial payment plan was time-linked, they had already paid in advance for construction that was yet to be executed
At least 100 homebuyers of Mahira group’s four projects in sectors 63, 95A, 103 and 104 on Friday protested against the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP)’s decision to change the payment plan from construction-linked to time-linked, and submitted a memorandum of their grievances to the senior town planner, Gurugram.
To be sure, the construction-linked payment plan implies that payments by buyers are to be made as the construction in the project progresses. The time-linked plan, however, has no connection with construction and the buyers have to pay as per the timelines specified in the builder-buyer agreement.
When the DTCP found that the Mahira group had submitted forged documents to obtain the licence for its Sector 68 project, it cancelled the licence on May 9, and blacklisted the developer’s four projects in sectors 63, 95A, 103 and 104 on May 17.
After the developer appealed against the blacklisting, DTCP withdrew the order on July 21 on the condition that the developers will follow construction-linked payment plans for all four projects and will not demand more payment from allottees till proportionate construction is complete.
Expressing their dismay, buyers said the decision was hasty and will put their interests in jeopardy. They said that since the initial payment plan was time-linked, they had already paid in advance for construction that was yet to be executed.
Kamal Bhardwaj, a buyer in Sector 104, said, “The department’s order of August 26, allowing the time-linked payment plan was unfair.”
“This order is hasty and unjust. We have already paid far in excess of what has been constructed at the project site in Sector 104. Now, more money is being demanded but why should the plan be changed all of a sudden,” he asked, adding that around 4,000 homebuyers will be impacted by the decision.
“We want the department to act with fairness and justice. Homebuyers should not be left in the lurch,” said another buyer who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
When asked about the matter, Narender Solanki, senior town planner, Gurugram, said, “We are sending the buyers’ grievances and demands to the headquarters in Chandigarh for redressal as they are the final authority in such matters. A detailed discussion was held with buyers also on this matter.”
Sikander Singh, managing director, Mahira Group, said that payment being sought from buyers is as per the original plan and the affordable housing policy of the state government.
“The buyers need to understand that the payment being sought from them is according to the agreement at the time of sale. Also, most of the buyers are paying instalments regularly but there are a few who are refusing payments. We are committed to completing our projects which have faced some issues due to licence cancellation of Sector 68 project,” he said.
