Checkpoints setup to divert vehicles at Ggm-Delhi borders

Traffic police have imposed checkpoints at four border crossings shared with Delhi on Friday to prevent the entry of vehicles into the national capital other than BS-VI and BS-IV petrol vehicles under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap)-4, officials said. Truck remain parked in Udyog Vihar due to entry restrictions in New Delhi on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

At least 500 vehicles with inferior emission standards, including end-of-life vehicles (ELVs), were prevented from entering Delhi and diverted back to Gurugram at checkposts on the Delhi-Jaipur-Gurugram (NH 48), Dwarka Expressway, Aya Nagar village border in southwest, and Dhundahera-Kapashera border, said officials.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan said the automatic number plate registration (ANPR) cameras on NH48 and Dwarka Expressway have been enabled to track pollution under control (PUC) certificates of vehicles. “Our patrolling teams, along with Delhi police are conducting routine inspections throughout round-the-clock surveillance of borders to prevent the entry of BS-III and BS-IV diesel vehicles into Delhi,” Mohan said.

According to traffic police officials, zonal officers (ZOs) have been directed to ensure swift passage of vehicles without causing any traffic snarls. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (traffic and highways) Satyapal Yadav inspected the vehicular flow at border checkpoints on Friday.

“Our officers are enforcing Grap regulations through strict manual checking at all entry and exit points. Traffic police will ensure frictionless policing by allowing the movement of vehicles without causing any delays on expressways,” said Yadav.

During a spot check by HT on Friday afternoon at Sirhol Toll Plaza, teams of Gurugram traffic police, Delhi police and MCD toll plaza were seen conducting vehicle inspections.

However, at least 25-30 trucks were seen parked in empty spots near the toll plaza and along a nearby service road leading to Udyog Vihar in Gurugram. “Many of these large and heavy goods vehicles are either stopped due to no entry restrictions in Delhi until 11pm or they carry construction material, further denying them entry into Delhi,” a ZO said.

The internal road towards Udyog Vihar had traffic congestion due to a section of lanes being occupied by trucks and taxis.