Checkposts at Ggm’s borders to enact MCC

ByDebashish Karmakar
Apr 09, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Seven posts are at the borders with Delhi, while the rest are at the borders with Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Rewari and Jhajjar.

Twenty-one round-the-clock checkposts have been set up at interstate and intrastate borders in Gurugram to check illegal activities and enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) since March 16 for the upcoming state elections, the police said.

Since the MCC came into force on March 16, the police have executed over 550 non-bailable warrants. (HT Archive)
Twelve static surveillance teams have been set up, an increase from five the last time around, they said. Besides, 20 flying squads and four quick response teams, comprising police and officials of state and Centre have also been deployed.

Officials said that they will check illegal cash flow, and smuggling of contraband, firearms and liquor, emphasising on illegal liquor flow due to shared borders with Delhi and cheaper availability in Gurugram.

Amit Bhatia, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (Gurugram East), said three static teams are deployed in each of the four assembly seats under the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency.

“These teams are functioning round-the-clock in 12-hour shifts and consist of authorities from police, excise, civil administration and other government wings to check liquor and cash flow,” he said.

Sandeep Giri, nodal officer from the income tax department for Gurugram, reported one incident of cash seizure so far. “ 10 lakh was seized from a Delhi-registered car in Gwal Pahadi and it has yet not been released,” he said.

Since the MCC came into force on March 16, the police have executed over 550 non-bailable warrants, with 2,000 more in the works. Bound-down action was taken on 48 persons. Also, over 2,200 firearms of the 8,599 owned by civilians were surrendered.

In line with the MCC, the municipal corporation removed 567 wall paintings, 2,394 posters, 800 banners and 628 other advertising materials. Further, till April 6, 5,400 litres of liquor worth 14 lakh and marijuana worth 11 lakh were seized.

