CM orders action in Basai WTP tender Irregularities

Haryana chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini on Friday took action against irregularities observed in the tendering process of the Basai water treatment plant (WTP) project in Gurugram and directed that the chief engineer responsible for negligence in this matter be charge-sheeted, said officials aware of the matter. The two tenders have not been approved and these works have been deferred,” a GMDA official said.

A state government spokesperson said that the chief minister categorically stated that rules were deliberately ignored during the tender process of this project, causing financial losses to the state government. This lapse also led to unnecessary delays in implementation, depriving the public of timely benefits.

Gurugram metropolitan development authorities (GMDA) officials aware of the matter said that tender on which action has been initiated is related to construction of a water treatment plant of 100 MLD in Basai and a separate tender of construction of water storage tanks in Basai, which were also deferred in the meeting today. The objection of the state government is that this tender should have not been split and instead it should have been floated as a single project, they added.

The chief minister issued these directives during the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and High-Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) meeting during, which he directed to initiate strict action as per rules against the official concerned in the tender process, making it clear that such negligence and irregularities will not be tolerated in the future.

Saini reiterated that the state government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and irregularities. Any act against public interest will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he said.

“The government’s priority is to provide transparent and accountable governance. Any compromise on honesty, quality, and timely execution in development projects will not be accepted,” said Saini.

The spokesperson further said that at the meeting, contracts and procurement proposals amounting to nearly ₹851 crore were approved. Through negotiations with bidders, savings of approximately ₹28 crore were achieved.