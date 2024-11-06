CM Saini approves 11 projects worth 249cr for GMDA

In a high-level works purchase committee meeting on Tuesday, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini approved 11 key infrastructure projects for the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), totalling ₹249.77 crore. Aimed at enhancing road infrastructure, expanding public transport, and implementing a smart water management system, the projects are expected to significantly improve Gurugram’s urban landscape. Officials said that through negotiationswith private contractors, the government saved ₹7.96 crore on these projects, which are now approved for immediate allotment to qualified agencies. Haryana CM Saini at the meeting with senior GMDA officials on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Once the projects are approved , the contractors give bank guarantee and the work will commence from December. GMDA will give work order and the work will be started, said officials.

Among the approved projects is a major ₹166 crore initiative for the repair and strengthening of 64 km of master sector-dividing roads and 17.2 km of service roads in crucial sectors. These road projects include areas like the sector-dividing roads between sectors 84/88 and 85/89 and critical stretches in Sector 23/23A, Mahavir Chowk, and Civil Lines. The road upgrades aim to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance commuter safety across the city, officials added.

To support Gurugram’s growing demand for public transportation, the government has sanctioned three GMDA projects worth ₹50.77 crore, GMDA officials said. This includes the development of an e-Bus Depot in Sector 48 and the installation of 154 new bus queue shelters along major routes, such as the Southern and Northern Peripheral Roads and the Dwarka Expressway. These shelters are designed to provide a safer, more organised experience for commuters. Additionally, four new foot-over bridges (FOBs) will be constructed at high-traffic points, including Sector 14 Market and Sohna Road, at a total cost of ₹16 crore, improving pedestrian safety in these busy zones, the officials added.

The meeting also greenlit the implementation of a Centralised Integrated Water Management System (CIWMS), costing ₹16.40 crore, on a 1300 mm master water supply pipeline that services multiple key sectors. Managed by GMDA’s Smart City division, CIWMS will use digital monitoring to optimise water distribution, curb illegal connections, and ensure equitable access across Gurugram. “These projects will help Gurugram meet its growing demands for better roads, accessible public transport, and sustainable water management,” said CM Saini. “We are committed to improving the city’s infrastructure to enhance the quality of life for our residents,” he added. With this approval, work on these projects is expected to commence promptly under GMDA’s oversight as part of a broader strategy to meet Gurugram’s urban development needs.