CM Saini stresses proactive governance, cleanliness in Gurugram

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday led the monthly District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting in Gurugram, reiterating the government’s commitment to accountability and urban hygiene. Of the 18 complaints raised, 15 were resolved on the spot, while the remaining three were sent for review with action-taken reports due next session. Of the 18 complaints raised, 15 were resolved on the spot. (Archives)

He assured councillors that the state government would extend full support for cleanliness and infrastructure maintenance, but warned that any negligence by officials would not be tolerated. He also urged them to report delays or inaction directly to him.

Sending a clear message on civic accountability, CM urged municipal councillors to actively support the Swachhata campaign and coordinate closely with civic officials to improve sanitation in the city.

Adopting a people-first approach, the CM personally called complainants who were absent from the meeting to verify whether their issues had been resolved, reinforcing his commitment to accountability and citizen satisfaction.

One of the complaints came from Advocate Ravindra Jain, a former committee member, who flagged repeated lapses in garbage clearance near the Jain Temple in Sadar Bazar. Taking note of the issue, the Chief Minister instructed officials to initiate disciplinary action against the responsible sanitary inspector.

In another case, a resident of Bahora Kalan village informed the Chief Minister that a government road leading to the cremation ground had been encroached upon, causing great inconvenience to the villagers. Responding firmly, the CM ordered the Block Development Officer to survey the area immediately and, if encroachment is found, to take legal action without delay.

A resident of Jacobpura flagged recurring waterlogging in his ward due to sewer overflow, saying previous complaints had gone unanswered. The Chief Minister directed the Municipal Commissioner to take prompt action, stressing that such issues must be resolved without delay.

The Chief Minister concluded the meeting by urging councillors and officials to stay proactive, noting that Gurugram’s image and development rely on consistent cleanliness, efficient governance, and timely resolution of public issues.