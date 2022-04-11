Commuters deal with early morning traffic as experts remove crane from e-way
A hydraulic machine, which caught fire on the airport-bound carriageway of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway just before the Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3 on Saturday and caused many people travelling from Gurugram to miss their flights, was removed from the stretch on Sunday after a gap of 26 hours, much to the inconvenience of commuters, especially those who were using the road early morning.
The process of removing the crane led vehicles to pile up on the expressway, resulting in slow movement of traffic for nearly two hours.
Police said engineers were called from Mumbai to repair and change the tyres of the crane so that it could be moved. The vehicles plying on the expressway could hardly move; the traffic movement was slow from 6am to 8am, till the crane was removed
Commissioner of Gurugram police Kala Ramachandran said due to the breakdown of the heavy-duty crane, which eventually caught fire around 6am on Saturday on the NH-48, there was a major traffic congestion on the expressway (Gurugram to Delhi side) on Saturday. “New tyres were fixed, but due to jammed steering, it took time to remove the vehicle with the help of technicians. The crane was removed around 8am,” she said.
Gurugram police had planned alternate routes for the vehicles to ensure there is smooth traffic movement and commuters do not face any inconvenience, said officials.
Vibhore Singh, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, said he was living at a relative’s place in Sector 56 for three days and had to attend meetings in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. He said after he missed his meeting on Saturday, he checked into a hotel in Delhi and returned to Gurugram on Sunday evening. “I returned to Gurugram around 6pm on Sunday and it was a smooth ride. There was police deployment on the stretch but there was no traffic congestion,” he said.
Naysa Gupta, a Class 12 student who had to attend her special classes at a coaching centre, was stuck for a few minutes on the stretch on Sunday. “The vehicular movement was slow as the team of police and technicians were in the process of removing the crane. After Mahipalpur, there was no snarl till Karol Bagh,” she said.
Regular commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurugram said the stretch has always been a problem area and something or other keeps happening on the expressway. leading to traffic snarls.
“The stretch is known for traffic jams and congestion. Due to such traffic snarls, people miss their flights, trains and important meetings. I and my wife missed our flight on Saturday as we were stuck on our way to the airport for three hours. This stretch is a pain for daily commuters and nothing has changed in the last few years, “ said Anupam Nagalia, a senior executive of a real estate firm.
Gurugram police has deployed traffic personnel on the borders and intersections round the clock to ensure there is no breakdown of any vehicle, said police.
-
Karnataka prepares action plan to tackle heatwave
Aiming toward the effective management of the heatwave conditions in Karnataka, the state has come up with a region-specific action plan, an official privy to the development said on Sunday. “The plan is in conformity with revised heat wave preparedness guidelines prepared by National Disaster Management Authority which was issued in 2019,” it was stated. Bengaluru, where temperature rarely crossed 30 degrees about 15-20 years ago, now records maximum temperature in excess of 38 degrees.
-
Ludhiana | Facebook friend dupes Patiala resident of ₹5 lakh
A Patiala resident has been allegedly duped by a Facebook friend of ₹5 lakh on pretext of marriage. The Jodhan police have booked the woman Maninder Kaur of Dolon Khurd village, Jodhan, her brother Varinder Singh, mother Roopjit Kaur, sister Sukhwinder Kaur and father Kulwinder Singh. Complainant, Gurpinder Singh of professor colony of Patiala said the woman had taken ₹5 lakhs from him for shopping and for treatment of her mother.
-
Ludhiana | CICU T-20 Cricket Tournament: New Swan Enterprises lifts S Angad Singh Ahuja Memorial trophy
New Swan Enterprises on Sunday lifted S Angad Singh Ahuja Memorial CICU T-20 Cricket Tournament trophy by defeating HIL by nine wickets at Tagore International, Kohara Road, Sahnewal. New Swan Enterprises won the toss and opted to field. While Highway Industries Ltd team scored 96 runs in 14.5 overs by losing all wickets, NSE team scored 98 runs in 10.4 overs by losing mere a wicket.
-
Punjabi poet Surjit Patar releases short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla” in Ludhiana
Chairperson, Punjab Arts Council, and Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, who has been recipient of Padma Shri , released short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla 2022”, here on Sunday. Directed by nature artist Harpreet Sandhu, the film showcases the traditional colourful festival of Punjab Hola Mohalla which conveys the message of courage and defense. The documentary film also portrays the traditional and modern weaponry skills.
-
Cheating case against Kirit Somaiya, son transferred to EOW
Mumbai The cheating case registered in Trombay police station against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former member of parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil was transferred to Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Sunday for further investigation. Trombay police registered a case of cheating against Kirit Somaiya and Neil on Thursday for alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
